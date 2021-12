“We knew we were building something big, but we didn’t know how big,” says Allen Alishahi, referring to the past year of growth his company has seen. Last year, ShelterZoom—the four-year-old startup Alishahi co-founded after his 30-year career as a Staten Island, New York, broker—launched a digitally secure platform called DocuWalk. This full suite of tools gives agents a way to manage the real estate process all the way from the initial offer to the final signature. Building on the success of DocuWalk, ShelterZoom recently released a new app within the platform called 1REport that was formally unveiled at the REALTORS® Conference & Expo this past November.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO