How many people does it take to create a song? Four? Five? Nine, in the case of Slipknot? Throughout history, ever since our ancestors in caves started banging rocks together and discovered it sounded good, making music has frequently been a communal experience – whether you’re looking at orchestras creating grandiose symphonies, or the traditional four-piece crafting catchy chart-toppers. Back in the day, if rock or metal was your bag, it’s likely that most of your record collection would have been the work of bands rather than soloists. The set-up of the vocalist, guitarist, bassist and drummer – beyond variations featuring rhythm guitarists, keyboardists and unclean vocalists – has long been our bread and butter.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO