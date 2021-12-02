ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Stock ETFs Rebound From Omicron-Induced Pullback

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds climbed on Thursday, rebounding off the recent spate of uncertainty surrounding the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant and its potential impact on the global economy. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight...

www.etftrends.com

