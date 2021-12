In the light of the recent CBDC-related events such as the potential creation of a Ripple-based climate-friendly stablecoin in Palau and the proposal to ban cryptocurrencies in India supposedly in support of its CBDC, central bank digital currencies have become a hot topic in the crypto space nowadays. But do all people know what exactly it is? Probably not. CBDCs have been insanely interesting to me in the past few weeks (hyperfixations can hit you where you least expect them), so I’ve decided to do a little review of the main projects and discuss the differences and similarities between CBDCs and cryptocurrencies for everyone to enjoy.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO