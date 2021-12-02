Estes Park Archives Program, Saturday, December 4

Stephanie Copeland is the newest Estes Park Economic Development Corporation’s (Estes Park EDC) Board member. She grew up in Quincy, Illinois and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois in German and Commercial Studies. She completed post graduate courses at the University of Paderborn in Paderborn, Germany. In the early 1990s, she moved to St. Petersburg, Russia to take a management position with Cable & Wireless. After returning to the U.S. in 1994, she joined the team that started MFS International (a company that built some of the first competitive fiber networks in Europe). In 1998 she joined the early team at Level 3 Communications and spent three years in London building out Level 3’s business in Europe. She moved to Denver, Colorado in 2001. In 2016, she was asked to join Governor John Hickenlooper’s cabinet as the Executive Director for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. During her term, she started an investment fund leveraging tax incentives with a focus on rural areas of the state from Glennwood Springs to Estes Park.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO