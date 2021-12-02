ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Estes Park Archives Program, Saturday, December 4

estesparknews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent acquisition of a Sanborn Souvenir Company postcard titled "in the Narrows - Thompson Canon" reduced the number of remaining postcards necessary to complete the set of Sanborn Estes Park area views to single digits, a remarkable accomplishment for any individual or institution. Beginning in 1933, Harold Sanborn...

www.estesparknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eric S Burdon

First December In History Where There Is No Snow In Denver

With Denver breaking the record of no snow for 224 days, will this drought last forever?. That is how long it's been since there was ever any measurable snow in Denver. This phenomenon has broken the previous record set back in 1882 - when the snowfall records began. In all of those years, Denver hasn't gone into December without snow.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Holiday Guide: Holidays are bright in Estes Park!

If you are looking for a great place to spend the holidays (and the rest of the winter months), Estes Park is a glorious place to spend the season. Along with snow-capped mountains and beautifully decorated streets, businesses and homes, Estes Park offers a magical ambience. If you have never visited the Rocky Mountain region this time of year, make plans to visit.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park EDC Investor Spotlight: Stephanie Copeland

Stephanie Copeland is the newest Estes Park Economic Development Corporation’s (Estes Park EDC) Board member. She grew up in Quincy, Illinois and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois in German and Commercial Studies. She completed post graduate courses at the University of Paderborn in Paderborn, Germany. In the early 1990s, she moved to St. Petersburg, Russia to take a management position with Cable & Wireless. After returning to the U.S. in 1994, she joined the team that started MFS International (a company that built some of the first competitive fiber networks in Europe). In 1998 she joined the early team at Level 3 Communications and spent three years in London building out Level 3’s business in Europe. She moved to Denver, Colorado in 2001. In 2016, she was asked to join Governor John Hickenlooper’s cabinet as the Executive Director for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. During her term, she started an investment fund leveraging tax incentives with a focus on rural areas of the state from Glennwood Springs to Estes Park.
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Estes Park, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Oregon State
Local
Colorado Government
City
Estes Park, CO
estesparknews.com

Estes Transit, Via Mobility Services partner to promote free winter transportation in Estes Park

Estes Transit and Via Mobility Services are partnering to promote their fare-free, wheelchair-accessible winter transportation service offerings in Estes Park. Between Via’s weekday, on-demand service and the Town’s weekend Winter Trolley Service, there will be a free transportation option seven days per week beginning Friday, Dec. 3. Estes Transit’s Winter...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this December weekend

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception. The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 47th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver. There are also dozens of holiday tree lightings, winter festivals, arts and craft fairs, Christmas concerts and performances.
COLORADO STATE
estesparknews.com

Hermit Park Open Space To Close For The Season

Larimer County Natural Resources' Hermit Park Open Space, located two miles southeast of Estes Park, is closed for the winter season effective immediately. The open space has been closed to the public since November 16 due to the recent Kruger Rock Fire. Originally scheduled for its seasonal closure on December...
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanborn Souvenir Company#Sanborn Estes Park#The Estes Park Archives
KXRM

Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park at 100% containment

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Kruger Rock Fire is 100% contained and remains at 147 acres in size as of Saturday, according to the Forest Service. Officials told residents near the fire to expect to see smoke and flames in the interior. Officials are asking people not to call 911.
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Catch The Glow Parade Brightens Downtown Estes Park Nov. 26

Detours in effect and special trolley service available on parade day. Join the Town of Estes Park to celebrate the holiday season with the dazzling Catch the Glow Parade. The brightest event of the year will travel through downtown starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. The Catch the Glow...
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95 Rock KKNN

Elk Rings Doorbell at Estes Park Home, But Doesn’t Get Let In

We all know (or at least should know) not to approach bull elk, but what if one approaches you? Or, invites itself over to your house? We'd say, probably don't let them in. While a Ring doorbell camera in Fort Collins recently caught a mountain lion on a porch in Midtown and terrified all of us, up in Estes Park, they're at least more used to wildlife encounters in the front yard. TV host Kyle Clark shared the video from Joanie Jonell's doorbell camera, and fortunately, they didn't answer (not that he could fit through it anyway). #themostcoloradothingwesawtoday.
ESTES PARK, CO
Salamanca Press

Holiday Valley to open 64th season on Friday

ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley announced Tuesday that the 64th winter season will begin on Friday, weather permitting. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts open: Yodeler, Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Creekside and approximately 6 trails. Limited services and beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain will be available. Night skiing will start on Dec. 10.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Police Auxiliary starts a new School Zone Program

Have you seen the flashing yellow lights on the Auxiliary’s Car along with the “Active School Zone” signs? The Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary have started a school zone program to help augment officers’ enforcement of the school zones. This program is done at a variety of locations and dates. So basically, you never know when or where you will come across this educational set up.
ESTES PARK, CO
skyhinews.com

Winter Park Resort ranks in the most affordable US ski areas

A ski price index put together by vacation rental search engine Holidu names Winter Park Resort in the top 10 most affordable ski resorts in the country this season. Winter Park Resort is ranked 10th with an average daily cost per person, including a ski pass and accommodations, is $135. The most affordable resort is Powder Mountain in Utah for an average of $74 per day per person.
WINTER PARK, CO
High Plains Journal

Drought expands in Colorado and Kansas

A couple Pacific weather systems moved across the contiguous U.S. during this U.S. Drought Monitor week. The storm track kept to the northern states, but the systems dragged cold fronts with them that stretched the width of the CONUS, from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico coast. The...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy