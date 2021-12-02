ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House of Representatives Close to Averting Government Shutdown

kpq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Representatives appears close to averting a government shutdown Friday night through another continuing resolution. 4th District Representative Dan Newhouse said the constant continuing resolutions are...

www.kpq.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional#Afghan
CBS News

Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown before Friday night deadline

The House of Representatives passed a short-term resolution Thursday that would temporarily fund the government through February 18. It's now up to the Senate to stop the shutdown, but as CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports, a group of Republican lawmakers could derail the effort. Anthony Adragna, a Politico reporter covering Congress and author of Politco's "Congressional Minutes," joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest from Washington.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
kpq.com

Newhouse Responds to Biden Administration’s Oil and Gas Report

The Department of the Interior released its long-awaited report on federal oil and gas leasing and permitting practices. The report’s recommendations, which come roughly 10 months after the Biden Administration placed a moratorium on federal leases, include prioritizing leasing in areas with known resource potential and avoiding leasing that conflicts with recreation, habitat, and places of cultural significance. Fiscal suggestions are also included in the report, such as adjusting royalty and bonding rates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Bob Dole, Former Senate Majority Leader and Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98

Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and the Republican presidential candidate in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday morning. He was 98 years old. Dole’s death was announced by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that supports military veteran caregivers founded by former U.S. senator Elizabeth Dole, his wife of 46 years. No location of death was confirmed. In February, Dole had announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and was beginning treatment. “It is with heavy hearts we announced that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” reads the Foundation’s official...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

There is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues of the businesses and industries.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy