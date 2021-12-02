House of Representatives Close to Averting Government Shutdown

Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and the Republican presidential candidate in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday morning. He was 98 years old. Dole’s death was announced by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that supports military veteran caregivers founded by former U.S. senator Elizabeth Dole, his wife of 46 years. No location of death was confirmed. In February, Dole had announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and was beginning treatment. “It is with heavy hearts we announced that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” reads the Foundation’s official...

