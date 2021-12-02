ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm, dry air creating fire danger

By Chris Justus
WYFF4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's sunshine and warm temperatures take hold and continue Friday, with highs in the...

www.wyff4.com

Fox News

Record-breaking warm weather forecast to continue across US

Incredible record-breaking warmth continues across much of the country on Friday and lingering through the weekend. SNOWSTORM STRANDS 61 IN PUB IN YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, FOR THIRD NIGHT, ‘PLENTY OF BEER AVAILABLE’. A new storm developing in the West will travel across the country, bringing an end to some of the...
ENVIRONMENT
KIVI-TV

Colder and wetter weather is coming to the forecast this weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — 50-degree weather continues through Saturday. Saturday evening, showers sneak into the forecast. Snow will hit the mountains and creep into the valley as rain. A gusty breeze brings cold air Sunday, this all happens before a large storm on Monday. Snow levels will be around 5000 feet...
NAMPA, ID
wearegreenbay.com

Watching a rain/snow chance this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: Midday there will be a few flurries and sprinkles to watch before mostly cloudy skies enter as the sun goes down. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Tonight: Clouds decrease a little bit more resulting in partly cloudy skies....
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Weekend snow will snow down your plans

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s. NW winds 10-20 MPH. Tonight: Increasing clouds as lows will fall to the teens and 20s with NW wind 5-10 MPH. This Weekend: Snow is likely with a heavy band of snow possible in northern ND. That’s where...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan to have quiet Friday before rough first weekend of December

Cloudy much of the day...again. Not much sun will break thru the clouds. We'll see showers. Most of it in the afternoon and evening here. In the southern parts of the Lower Peninsula there will be showers all day. For us, totals will be light, but it will be a mix of snow and rain. wind will come from the southwest 5-15 mph. Highs from 28 to 38 degrees across northern Michigan.
ENVIRONMENT
nycweathernow.com

NYC Quiet Weekend Mild Monday

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. We’re in for a sunny and windy one before things calm down just in time for the weekend. Our next system arrives Monday, and that’ll help boost the temps before we go cool/chilly again on Tuesday. That’s pretty much the pattern going on here, a fast-paced, cool-dominant pattern, with 1-2 days of mild air ahead of each system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cooldown we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
KIMT

StormTeam 3: We're missing out of the snow this weekend!

A storm system building into the region for the weekend will spread snow across North Dakota, Northern Minnesota, and into the Great Lakes region. We're going to miss out on the snow with this one, as parts of northern Minnesota could pick up over 10" of accumulation, especially on the North Shore of Lake Superior. It's possible that we'll see some flurries or light snow showers Sunday night, but no impacts are expected. While we're missing out of the snow, we will be getting the wind and the cold late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for highs, and overnight lows may dip into the single digits by Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Warm and dry weather continues as we head into the weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Temperatures are on the cool side in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees to kick off the final day of the work week, so make sure once again to have something warm to wear as you head out the door! Dense fog is also a concern this morning as well, as we’ve seen plenty of it develop and reduce visibilities on the roadways area-wide. With this in mind, give yourself some extra time to travel to your destination if you’re planning on heading out and about! Much of the fog should start to dissipate gradually over the next hour or two once the sun rises fully. As we go through the rest of the morning after that, expect to warm up nicely thanks to mostly sunny skies, so you’ll eventually be able to shed any jacket that you put on from earlier!
DOTHAN, AL
wrbl.com

Warm and dry for the weekend; unsettled weather pattern arrives next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining warm and dry as we head into the weekend before an unsettled weather pattern sets in for next week. Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the mid to low 70s before a cold front arrives Monday with a few evening storms along with a slight drop in temperatures.
COLUMBUS, GA
wevv.com

Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Today’s high temperature of 70° was our warmest in Evansville in just over three weeks; the last time we saw the temperatures this warm was on the afternoon of November 10th. Fortunately, our evening ahead looks just as pleasant - temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 55° at 7 o’clock back down towards 51° around 10 PM. A weak passing cold front will shift or winds northward overnight; the combination of northerly winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Tri-State. We'll kick off our Saturday morning with a temperature of 41° in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
abc17news.com

Tracking a cooler start to the weekend, a few showers on Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s. EXTENDED: A cold front continues to work south overnight, leaving us with a northwest breeze and with clear skies we drop down to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Saturday still looks great, but we'll be about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow as highs reach the low 50s. Another warm front moves in early Sunday and brings a few showers before lunch time and pulls in strong south winds that will send temperatures into the lower 60s by afternoon. The associated cold front with that system moves in Sunday night from the northwest, bringing us back to reality Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is chilly as we struggle to get to 40 degrees, but we remain dry. Our next strong system drops in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us some showers with temperatures in the 40s, however a few of our northern counties may see some light flurries overnight before sunrise Wednesday. We have plenty of time to analyze this system as it comes ashore this weekend and it will likely shift a bit in timing and track. As of now, impacts appear low for the middle of the week. After a cool Wednesday, we warm back up into the low 50s Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

Record-breaking warm

Record heat Friday near 80 degrees. In fact, the warmest December day ever, according to the National Weather Service. 70s remain through Sat before a dry cool front brings us back down to highs in the 50s Sunday into next week. Due to the lack of rain and very dry...
ENVIRONMENT
kprl.com

North County Weather 12.03.2021

Mostly sunny today, but highs near 71. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, clear, lows near 39. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 70 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NW winds 5-10 mph. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. But they’re...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Warm & dry weekend for the desert

Clear skies and a light wind are the perfect pairings for this Friday night. Whatever your dinner plans are, go ahead and make them outdoors!. Saturday will offer a similar setup to Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s and an abundance of sunshine. Get outside and enjoy these warm-for-December conditions!
ENVIRONMENT

