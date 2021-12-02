Lenny Henry looks in good spirits as he joins partner Lisa Makin at the star-studded opening night for Life Of Pi

Lenny Henry posed with partner Lisa Makin at the star-studded opening night of Life Of Pi at Wyndham Theatre in London on Thursday.

The actor, 63, looked in good spirits as he wore a grey hat and a blue coat at the event while Lisa opted for a floral blazer and a yellow and black scarf.

Lisa looked radiant as she beamed for the cameras with a slick of red lip colour over her pout.

Couple: Lenny Henry, 63, posed with partner Lisa Makin at the star-studded opening night of Life Of Pi at Wyndham Theatre in London on Thursday

Lenny and Lisa first got into a relationship back in 2012, after he announced his split with Dawn French.

Anneka Rice also posed at the event in a blue raincoat which she paired with a green blazer and multicoloured silk scarf.

She also donned a black mini skirt which she wore with black tights and dark red boots.

Looking good: The actor posed with a grey hat on and a blue coat at the event while Lisa opted for a floral blazer and a yellow and black scarf

Wow: Anneka Rice also posed at the event in a blue raincoat which she paired with a green blazer and multicoloured silk scarf

Glamorous: She also donned a black mini skirt which she wore with black tights and dark red boots

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington looked suave in a suede bomber jacket and a white T-shirt.

He chose grey slacks and white trainers as he stepped into the event.

Actor David Haig looked dapper in a black wool coat and a grey scarf and brown desert boots.

Television presenter Penny Smith looked effortlessly glamorous in a pink velvet coat and a grey cardigan.

Looking good: Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington looked suave in a suede bomber jacket and a white T-shirt

Suave: Actor David Haig looked dapper in a black wool coat and a grey scarf and brown desert boots

She styled the look with white skinny jeans and multicoloured high top converse.

Life of Pi has been moved down to the capital from The Crucible in Sheffield.

The play stars Yann Martel's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and follows the titular character who is the sole survivor of a shipwreck.

Lolita Chakrabarti has adapted the story for the stage, and was pictured at the premiere with her two daughter Jasmine and Lila Lester.

Looking good: Television presenter Penny Smith looked effortlessly glamorous in a pink velvet coat and a grey cardigan

Family: Lolita Chakrabarti has adapted the story for the stage, and was pictured at the premiere with her two daughter Jasmine and Lila Lester

Impressive: Lenny later posed with, Hiran Abeysekera, Playwright Lolita and and Fred Davis