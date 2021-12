A couple facing a hotel quarantine bill of nearly £4,000 on their return to the UK from South Africa this week have called on the government to cover the cost, saying they had “no window” to get back before the country went on the red list.Emily Mennie, who is South African, and fiancé Owen Hancock, who is British, flew out to South Africa on 19 November - just under a week before the country was suddenly added to the UK’s red list.They had travelled to see her friends and family after waiting nearly two and a half years to do...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO