ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Confirmed: International Travelers To The U.S. Require Covid Test Within One Day Prior To Their Flight From Early Next Week

By Sebastian Powell
loyaltylobby.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days ago news broke that the Biden administration will modify travel requirements for international arrivals into the United States and the President just gave a speech confirming that from “early next week” a Covid test within one day of your departure will be required. Further actions previously speculated...

loyaltylobby.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

EXPLAINER: What are the rules for travelers entering the US?

President Joe Biden’s latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of flying into the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas. Beginning next week, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Rail Travel#Antigen Test#Covid#Omicron#The White House#The Biden Administration
lonelyplanet.com

Traveling to the US? Here’s how to meet the new one-day testing rule

On December 2, the Biden administration announced that all inbound travelers to the United States must test negative for COVID-19 within one calendar day before their flight⁠—a tactic to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant. This change⁠—which takes effect on Monday, December 6⁠—shortens the current testing window...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
johnnyjet.com

U.S. to Announce Big Changes for All International Travelers Including Fully Vaccinated Americans Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Once the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, countries all over the world quickly adjusted their entry requirements and some, like Japan, Morocco and Israel just shut their borders completely. Others, including the U.S., restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.
U.S. POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

Switzerland to require COVID-19 test from arriving travelers

In a reversal of policy, Switzerland will no longer require travelers arriving from countries where the Omicron variant has been identified to quarantine. Instead, the country will introduce a stricter testing requirement for all arriving passengers. Starting December 4, 2021, Switzerland will require all arriving passengers to present proof of...
TRAVEL
BOCANEWSNOW

MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks

Airport, Airplane Mask Mandate Extended To March 18, 2022. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All area airports are reminding travelers — or anyone planning to travel over the holidays — that masks are not a request. They’re a federal mandate. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International […] The article MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Back to the US: After travel ban lifts, how new rules for British visitors work

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK has been lifted – for fully vaccinated travellers only. A similar ban on arrivals from dozens of other countries has come to an end.President Joe Biden, who continued with the travel ban after taking office, said: “It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic.”His administration has changed from a geographic policy – where travel from certain nations is banned – to one...
TRAVEL
TheAtlantaVoice

New US travel rules: What you need to know about the changes prompted by Omicron

Just when we thought US travel rules were starting to stabilize, along comes Omicron. The dominoes fell quickly after South African health authorities informed the world of their discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in late November. The Biden administration rolled out controversial travel bans on arrivals from eight nations in southern Africa. Travelers found themselves unexpectedly stranded. […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel news – live: Switzerland removes quarantine for all travellers as Germany locks down unvaccinated

Switzerland is lifting its 10-day quarantine requirement for British travellers.The country imposed the measure on those entering from the UK, plus the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, on 27 November in response to the threat of the omicron variant.But from tomorrow, officials have announced that all destinations will be removed from its quarantine list.Instead, international arrivals will face stricter testing rules, required to take a PCR or rapid antigen test between the fourth and seventh day after arrival, in addition to presenting a negative PCR upon entry. In other travel news, Germany has imposed a lockdown on all unvaccinated residents, with leaders in discussions about making vaccination mandatory by February.Follow the latest travel news below: Read More Can I travel to France from the UK? All the testing and entry rules you need to knowPCR tests for travel: The cheapest ways to buy onePCR tests and self-isolation: What are the new rules for travellers?
TRAVEL
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
wdwinfo.com

White House Updates COVID Testing Requirements for U.S. Inbound Travelers

Beginning next week, anyone traveling to the United States will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding their flight(s), according to an announcement from the White House on Thursday. Previously, the proof of negative test results was required three days before travel. The...
U.S. POLITICS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

CDC to Toughen COVID-19 Testing for International Travelers

HealthDay News — As the world struggles with ways to stem the spread of the new omicron variant, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that international travelers to the United States will soon have to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Travel Industry Reacts to Biden's New COVID-19 Travel Requirements

The travel industry reacted swiftly to the Biden administration's new policies on travel, and while some see the new restrictions as harmful to the industry, many were happy they didn't go farther to include options such as quarantines. On Thursday, December 2, President Biden announced all travelers arriving into the...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy