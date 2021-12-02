ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Colegrove honored with The Council on Anthropology and Education's 2021 Outstanding Book Award

txstate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiyomi Sánchez-Suzuki Colegrove, assistant professor of bilingual/bicultural education at Texas State University, and co-author Jennifer Keys Adair, associate professor of curriculum and instruction at The University of Texas at Austin, have been selected for The Council on Anthropology and Education’s (CAE) 2021 Outstanding Book Award....

news.txstate.edu

University of Arkansas

Hoyt Purvis Award Recipients Honored by Graduate School and International Education

Three members of the University of Arkansas community are recipients of the 2021 Hoyt H. Purvis Award for Service in International Education. The award recognizes a university faculty member, a university staff member and Graduate School and International Education staff member for their outstanding service to the field of international education.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
utsouthwestern.edu

Roche honored with Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award

Vivyenne Roche, M.D., Professor of Internal Medicine and a specialist in geriatric medicine at UT Southwestern, has been recognized with the UT System’s highest honor for an educator – the Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award. Dr. Roche is the 54th UT Southwestern faculty member to receive the Regents’ Award, which recognizes...
DALLAS, TX
Asia Media

Shannon Speed honored by the American Anthropological Association

Shannon Speed, director of the UCLA American Indian Studies Center, has received the president’s award from the American Anthropological Association for her work bringing together scholarship and activism in advocating for Indigenous and Native American women. Speed, who is also a professor of gender studies and anthropology, has worked for...
SOCIETY
txstate.edu

Graduate College Selects 2021-2022 Outstanding Mentor and Master’s Thesis Awards Recipients

Dr. Jennifer Irvin, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, is the recipient of The Graduate College Outstanding Mentor Award. This award recognizes a faculty member who has had extraordinary success in mentoring graduate students. Dr. Irvin’s areas of interest include the use of electroactive polymers in applications, templating...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Maui News

Outstanding Maui educators to be honored

Two Maui educators have been named 2022 Complex Area Teachers of the Year and will be honored in a virtual ceremony today, the state Department of Education announced. William Tatro of Lahainaluna High School was selected from the Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex. “My pride in my students discovering their diverse abilities, creativity...
WAILUKU, HI
Newswise

David A. Micklos Honored with 2021 Bruce Alberts Award for Excellence in Science Education

Newswise — The popularity of products that provide detailed insight into your personal DNA is proof that even folks who are not particularly science literate are still interested in their genetics—what makes them who they are. But basic, first-hand experiments with DNA are not something even most high school students across the nation, let alone the world, are able to experience in their classrooms.
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

Outstanding education students persevere to earn degrees

Discipline and perseverance pave the way to success, say two University of Houston-Victoria students who recently were recognized for their academic excellence by the UHV School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development. “Don’t talk about it. Be about it,” said Patrick Zapien, a first-generation college student set to receive...
VICTORIA, TX
tillamookcountypioneer.net

National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award: Tillamook’s Hayden Bush 2021 Recipient

Our first honoree is Hayden Bush, who teaches at Tillamook High School in Oregon. The Tillamook Agricultural Education program offers 24 different agriculture courses for students to take, and graduated 45 program completers last year, with 60 expected this year. As an educator, Hayden believes that his role is to facilitate the learning of his students. He says that the most important skill a student can take away from any class is the ability to think critically through a problem in order to solve it. Hayden says “my hope is that I have built a strong sense of community within my classroom walls that extend beyond them. I want my students to understand their place in our community, have a sense of belonging, and give back to a community that has lifted so many of them. At the end of the day, I provide a place for any student to feel comfortable and safe while working to become a life-long learner and leader.” Congratulations, Hayden Bush, our NAAE Region I Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award Recipient.
TILLAMOOK, OR
ucbjournal.com

2021 Outstanding Alumni Awards honor four

COOKEVILLE – This year four Tech alumni joined the more than 200 alumni named as Outstanding Alumni Awards recipients since the alumni recognition program began in 1975. Tennessee Tech‘s Alumni Association solicits and evaluates nominations in four categories. The 2021 recipients are businessman Camron Rudd, Outstanding Young Alumnus Award; Tech instructor Susan G. Wells, Outstanding Service Award; Tech donor and businessman Scott Edwards, Outstanding Philanthropy Award; and Tennessee Tech Board of Trustees member Fred Lowery, Distinguished Alumnus Award.
COOKEVILLE, TN
utsouthwestern.edu

Idris honored with ACEP Award for Outstanding Contribution in Research

For almost four decades, Ahamed H. Idris, M.D., has been actively involved in research. “I love discovering how things work and testing new ideas,” said Dr. Idris, Professor of Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine. For his efforts, Dr. Idris was recently awarded the 2021 American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)...
DALLAS, TX
The Oklahoman

Achievers: Norman man honored with SWOSU College of Pharmacy Outstanding Alumnus Award

David Warden, of Norman, was recently presented the 2021 Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy Outstanding Pharmacy Alumnus Award on the Weatherford campus. The Outstanding Pharmacy Alumnus Award is presented to a SWOSU pharmacy graduate who has demonstrated exceptional support of the College of Pharmacy and outstanding personal achievements...
NORMAN, OK
WSOC Charlotte

Nominate someone outstanding for a Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance award

The 2022 Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance Awards will be held on Jan. 20 and nomination applications will be accepted through Dec. 10. A valuable resource in Charlotte for the mentoring community is the Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance. The alliance educates mentoring organizations about best practices and mentoring standards, ignites impactful and enduring mentor-mentee relationships and connects Charlotte’s mentoring community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tulsa World

Wagoner High’s Student Council earns prestigious awards

The Wagoner High School Student Council earned the Gold Chapter award for the second year in a row — the highest award honored by the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils. They have also been named a National Council of Excellence from the National Student Council Organization for the past two...
WAGONER, OK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher who approaches challenges optimistically has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows. Grade and subject teaching: Seventh grade special education. Education: Bachelor's degree in special education and elementary education from Purdue University; master's degree in educational leadership from Purdue Fort Wayne. Years...
FORT WAYNE, IN
uconn.edu

Awards and Honors

Dr. Marja M. Hurley has accepted the prestigious invitation of NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins to serve as a new member of its National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) Board of Scientific Counselors. For the next five years as one of the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC), Hurley who is also a UConn Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor, will evaluate the performance of intramural scientists and the quality of their research programs, an integral part of the overall NIH mission. She will also advise the NIDCR Scientific Director. At UConn School of Medicine and Dental Medicine Hurley serves as professor of medicine and orthopedics as well as associate dean of the Health Career Opportunity Programs at UConn Health.
SCIENCE
Malvern Daily Record

MCHS teacher named Outstanding Ag Educator

James Arkansas Farm Bureau recognized Kristyn Sheets of Magnet Cove High School in Hot Spring County as its Outstanding Ag Educator. Harrisburg High School’s Levi Jones earned the Outstanding New Ag Educator Award, and Carlisle High School grabbed the top spot as the Outstanding Ag Education Program. All were recognized at Farm Bureau’s 87th Annual Convention, Dec. 1, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION

