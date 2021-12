Covid-19 vaccine rates in London remain among the lowest in the country, new data has revealed, at almost 10 per cent below the national average in certain age groups.According to most recent data from NHS England, the capital lags behind other areas in all but two age categories, 18-24 — with 74.2 per cent of those people having had their first dose — and 25-29, with 81.4 per cent having had the initial jab.Some 2.5 million Londoners are still yet to have their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.It comes after the NHS announced that over 400 vaccination hubs will...

