We speak to designers about how their work is helping women’s sport grow and make more of an impact. Prior to the pandemic, women’s sport was on an uncontested upward trajectory. A Nielsen Sports study across the UK, US, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Australia and New Zealand found that 84% of sports fans were interested in women’s sports. It also found that the gender balance between fans was almost completely equal, with men and women making up 51% and 49% of that audience respectively.

FIFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO