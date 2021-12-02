ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market participants need to be spooked every now and then, says Leuthold's Jim Paulsen

Cover picture for the articleThe Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen and Axonic's Peter Cecchini...

Forbes

Three Reasons To Not Get Spooked By The Markets Falling

The stock markets took it on the chin on Friday. The Dow was down 905 points or 2.5%, the S&P 500 was down 106 points or 2.3% and the Nasdaq was the “best” performer losing 354 points or 2.2%. The downdraft was driven by the Omicron Covid-19 variant hitting the headlines but stocks falling were also hurt by a short Friday trading session.
Street.Com

Market Participants Are Battling Omicron Pessimism

The equities market, crude oil, and cryptocurrencies are rebounding this morning despite reports of the Omicron variant appearing in several new countries. Details about the variant are still mostly unknown, but there is optimism that vaccines will effectively combat it or that new ones can be developed quickly. Some travel restrictions are going into effect, but many market participants are reluctant to embrace economic pessimism.
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider stocks that return money to shareholders in this volatile market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
CNN

Dow gains more than 600 points as wild stock market volatility continues

New York (CNN Business) — The stock market's volatility is showing no signs of letting up. US equities rallied on Thursday, rebounding from the prior two days of steep losses. All three major indexes ended the day in the green and then some: The Dow (INDU) finished up nearly 620...
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Stocks may be in for more punishment

Next week's market events could offer signs of a late December rally after a highly volatile week, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday. "I think we may be in for more punishment because the valuations got so out of control," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday...
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: What we learned this week and what we are watching next week

The S&P 500 pulled back in what was a very volatile week, as investors attempted to price in the potential impact of the Omicron COVID variant and commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that "the risk of higher inflation has increased." As a result of the this updated view, Powell added that the Fed may consider speeding up the pace of its bond purchase tapering plans.
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Friday, including the latest pandemic stock disaster

Zoom, DocuSign, Peloton... the three shoes have fallen. Omicrom—not as bad as we thought or as long as there is no lockdown, we don't care... Marvell Technology (MRVL)... best in show because it has high performance computing and 5G... gigantic beat and raise... Many price target hikes... Goldman and Cowen upgrade... Cowen says Watershed Q...big automotive (Ford)...
CNBC

Santoli’s Friday market notes: Disruptive tech darlings implode as indexes put their lows to the test

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. Messy further test of the weekly lows and as the tape remains caught in the swirl of Covid caution ahead of a weekend, a jobs report that did nothing to alter the Federal Reserve's path and the – most immediately – ongoing liquidation in story-stock secular-growth tech pressuring the broader Nasdaq.
CNN

Stocks pull back on weak jobs gains

New York (CNN Business) — Friday kicked off with disappointing news as just 210,000 jobs were added last month, much lower than expected. Stocks initially opened higher before dipping into the red. Investors were clearly hoping for better jobs numbers. After all, the Dow enjoyed its biggest point jump of...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
Post-Star

Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

Wall Street is slumping on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs, one that investors said was tough to parse, in the market's latest bout of dizzying trading. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in afternoon trading after erasing an early gain. It’s coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how badly the newest coronavirus variant will hit the economy and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its immense support for financial markets.
