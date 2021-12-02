ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta variant causing increase in COVID-19 cases

 1 day ago

While attention shifts to the omicron variant, Kentucky's governor says a familiar adversary is driving up coronavirus cases again in the...

healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pennsylvania. A man in his 30s tested positive for the variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday. Details were limited, but the department said it’s working to get more information on his case and coordinating with the state and CDC. Cases have now been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, but the Philadelphia Department of Health said so far all reported symptoms have been mild. The new variant hasn’t been reported in the Pittsburgh area yet, but Allegheny County health officials have said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Delta Variant Could Reach A Point Of ‘Self-Extinction’ In The Long Run: Report

When the delta variant became the most dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States in July, experts sounded alarm over its ability to be transmitted rapidly compared to other strains. At its peak, the delta-driven wave recorded over 127,000 cases in mid-September. Since then, the cases have steadily declined, but still not enough for the country to lower its guard down in the face of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky doctors urge calm over Omicron variant

Doctors in Kentucky are warning people not to panic over the newest strain of COVID-19. The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the U.S. was reported in California on Wednesday. The California case was described as mild, and the person's condition was improving. The person was fully vaccinated.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Booster shots, Delta variant: Tracking COVID-19 in Kentucky, Indiana

KENTUCKY (Data as of Tuesday, Nov. 23) * The state does not report COVID-19 data over the weekend. INDIANA (Data as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22) * The state does not always report COVID-19 data over the weekend. Frequently Asked Questions:. What's the deal with booster shots?. U.S....
INDIANA STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear addresses Omicron variant

Governor Andy Beshear said there's reason for concern, but not panic, over the Omicron variant. Governor Beshear said the best way to protect yourself from the new variant is to get vaccinated. He added that Kentucky's COVID-19 cases are rising, with the state's positivity rate now above 8%. Over 60%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant

(AP) — While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that has been detected around the U.S., the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Delta#Covid 19 Vaccine
Springfield News-Leader

First presumed omicron variant COVID-19 case found in Missouri; Delta remains prominent strain

The first presumed positive case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday. Omicron, which has been labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, has been identified in several countries around the world and in several U.S. states in recent days. Much is still unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more transmissible than other variants, how severe disease resulting from infection can be or the efficacy of existing vaccines against the strain.
MISSOURI STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

New COVID Variant 500 Times More Competitively Infectious Than Delta, Epidemiologist Says, Prompting Immediate Global Action

The new coronavirus variant, given the name Omicron, is believed to be about 500 times more competitively infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant, a leading epidemiologist said, prompting global authorities to take action against the new threat. Medical professionals believe the new Omicron variant has 32 mutations in its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

