NHL

Islanders’ Best Hockey Yet to Come

By Glenn Brewer
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders departed Tampa Bay last June exhausted and a step closer to the Stanley Cup Final than the prior season. The off-season provided uncertainty and question marks. The squad was close in the room and just as close to returning to the Final since 1984. Lou...

thehockeywriters.com

NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Fleury heats up, home not yet sweet for Islanders

For the 68th time in his career, Marc-Andre Fleury earned a shutout. That breaks a tie with Roy Worters, leaving Marc-Andre Fleury alone at 14th all-time in NHL shutouts. (Next up: Lorne Chabot and Harry Lumley, both tied at 12th with 71 shutouts. If you haven’t heard of Worters, Chabot, or Lumley, that’s understandable. Lumley was born in 1926, while Chabot and Worters were both born in 1900. So much for Marc-Andre Fleury being old at 36, eh?)
NHL

Islanders Hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Game at UBS Arena

First Hockey Fights Cancer game at UBS Arena is supported by Northwell Health. On Friday night, the UBS Arena lights will be turned lavender, as the New York Islanders hold the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, supported by Northwell Health. After hosting Hockey Fights Cancer night in an empty...
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Must-Watch Games In December

The New York Islanders return to action after two games were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the roster and essentially, are starting the season from scratch. After a grim November, where the Islanders lost eight consecutive games to close out the month, leaving them with five wins in the first 17 games of the season, the team will look to turn around their season and make up ground in the Metropolitan Division.
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Weekly: Questions Remain Despite Good News

November may be one of the longest months the New York Islanders and their fans endured in quite some time. Despite the opening of UBS Arena, the Islanders hit one wall after another to start the season. In addition to the long road trip and weak play, COVID-19 ran rampant through the team, injuries piled up, and the losses seemed relentless.
The Hockey Writers

Former Devil Scott Gomez: Where is He Now?

On Oct. 2, 1999, New Jersey Devils’ rookie Scott Gomez made his NHL debut at 20-year-old. He became the first Alaska-born NHL player. At that time Double Jeopardy and American Beauty were the top movies in theaters, and TLC’s Unpretty was the number one song in the United States. His NHL career is a fascinating one, as he saw immense success in his early years, and spent his later years on various teams hoping to find the success he became so accustomed to. Of course, his story began with the Devils.
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: COVID, Berard, Richter & More

The New York Rangers’ game against the New York Islanders, which was scheduled for Nov. 28, was postponed due to a surge of positive COVID-19 tests with Islanders players. Also, Rangers prospect Brett Berard is likely headed back to the World Juniors this year, some former Rangers stars help out Toys for Tots, while Dryden Hunt and Chris Kreider help the squad to its eighth win in nine games.
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Clarke Being Left Off Canada’s Roster Surprising, But Logical Move

For junior hockey players, one of the greatest benchmarks one can achieve is getting to represent their countries at the World Junior Championships (WJC). Scouts often warn against taking the event too seriously, or at least changing your opinion on a player because of the event; it’s a pretty small sample, after all. However, it’s a great chance for the players to gain notoriety and exposure.
FanSided

Bruins: This winger is playing some of his best hockey

Over the last few years, Anton Blidh has become a familiar name to Boston Bruins fans. Heading into the 2021-2022 campaign, he had appeared in 38 NHL games over the past five years. Blidh has never been able to stick on the NHL roster, but he has been hard to keep out of the lineup in his latest stint. While the season is far from over, his play has been a welcoming surprise.
The Hockey News

Nazem Kadri is Playing the Best Hockey of His Career

Nazem Kadri is killin' it. If you live on the east coast and enjoy going to bed at a reasonable hour, that may be news to you. But after yet another multi-point performance last night, Kadri's early-season production has officially reached the point where it cannot be ignored. The man...
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Believe Adam Boqvist’s Best Is Yet To Come

What a crazy four months this has been for Blue Jackets’ defenseman Adam Boqvist. It started with the Seth Jones trade where Boqvist was one of the main pieces going back to the Blue Jackets. Once the shock factor of the trade started to subside, he suffered an injury. His lower-body injury cost him seven games from Oct 25-Nov 15.
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Jarry, Rust, Malkin & Trade Chatter

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors where we cover all the hot topics surrounding the hockey club and dive into more than just the box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins Starter Getting Team Canada’s...
pinejournal.com

Junior hockey: Steel come on late to beat Wilderness again in NAHL action

Jack Brown scored two goals and the Chippewa Steel picked up where they left off the day before with a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in North American Hockey League action Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet. Forward Gunnar Thoreson scored the lone goal for Minnesota...
rebusinessonline.com

Partnership Completes 745,000 SF Hockey Arena for New York Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. — New York Arena Partners, a group comprised of Oak View Group, Sterling Project Development and the New York Islanders has completed construction of UBS Arena, a 745,000-square-foot venue in the Long Island community of Elmont that will serve as the NHL team’s new home. Designed by Populous and JRDC Urban Architecture specifically for hockey and music events, the 17,250-seat arena features a seating bowl that is pushed further toward the ice than in standard basketball-first arenas. The design team also added certain elements to limit sound reverberation and echoes throughout the venue. UBS Arena also includes 10 bars, a 23,000-square-foot locker room and players’ campus, weight and equipment rooms, training areas, offices and video rooms. Musical artists playing at the venue will have access to private spaces with lounges, dressing rooms and dedicated dining areas.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson will miss 3 months after undergoing neck surgery and defenseman Connor Murphy enters concussion protocol

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson underwent neck surgery Friday, the team announced. “After trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple of weeks, Tyler underwent neck surgery today,” team physician Michael Terry said in a statement. “The prognosis is good and his anticipated return to play is approximately three months.” Meanwhile, defenseman Connor Murphy entered ...
