Saturday History

By Andrews McMeel Syndicate
Albany Herald
 1 day ago

Today is the 338th day of 2021 and the 74th day of autumn. — In 1639, Jeremiah Horrocks observed the first recorded transit of Venus, which occurs when Venus passes directly between the sun and the Earth. — In 1881, the first edition of the Los Angeles Times was...

klfdradio.com

Entertainment History

On Nov. 22, 1955, RCA Records signed Elvis Presley after buying his contract from Sun Records. Elvis got a $5,000 bonus for signing. In 1965, the musical play “Man of La Mancha” opened in New York. Also in 1965, musician Bob Dylan married former model Sara Lowndes. The marriage was...
MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: An illuminating look at the 1960s that goes beyond the baby boomers

- - - 'The whole world is watching!" So shouted the throngs of antiwar protesters outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago as they confronted the batons and tear gas of thousands of riot-gear-clad police officers and National Guard troops. The violent moment serves as the climax in most standard depictions of the 1960s. Accounts such as Todd Gitlin's book "The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage,"CNN's 10-part 2014 documentary "The Sixties," produced by Tom Hanks, and Aaron Sorkin's recent movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7"present the decade as one of generational and ideological civil war. The conflict between police and protesters in Grant Park, broadcast internationally, projected the sense that the national consensus, and the country itself, had unraveled at the seams.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: And the band played on ...

”The sounds of people drowning are something that I can not describe to you, and neither can anyone else. It’s the most dreadful sound and there is a terrible silence that follows it.” ~ Eva Hart, Titanic sinking survivor. Few events since 1900 have grabbed the attention of our hearts...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Times

Kataluna Enriquez: 'Miss' Nevada in name only

One of the first questions pondered in Philosophy 101 is this: “If a tree falls in the woods, and there’s no one there to hear it, did it make a noise?”. Accordingly, if a transgender “woman” were to win the title of Miss USA on Monday night, would anyone know it? Not immediately, at least, because the live telecast of the annual pageant has been relegated to a virtually unknown cable channel, FYI.
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
DoYouRemember?

In Memoriam—People We’ve Lost In 2021

We lost a lot of great people in the year 2021. With COVID-19 still on its rampage and taking the lives of so many, it’s been a tough year for a lot of us, nearly as tough as 2020. In this article, we remember the many stars we’ve lost in...
OBITUARIES
Andrei Tapalaga

800-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in America

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.
Upworthy

Actor David Gulpilil's final words to people of Australia as he bids adieu: 'Never forget me'

Indigenous actor David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has passed away at the age of 68. The Yolngu actor was a member of the Mandjalpingu clan in Australia and made a name for himself as a movie star. Dalaithngu who started out in films at the age of 16 spent his final years in Murray Bridge, South Australia. In his last message to the public, he thanked them for watching his work and said he'd never forget the love they had for him. "Thank you very much for watching me,' he said via a video after receiving a lifetime achievement award from NAIDOC, the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee in 2019, reported The Daily Mail. "Never forget me. While I am here, I will never forget you. I will still remember you, even though I am gone forever, I will still remember," said the actor. He couldn't make it to the ceremony as he was suffering from lung cancer. His daughters Phoebe and MaKia received the award on his behalf in Canberra. "One day soon he will go to the Dreamtime," said an emotional Phoebe Marson.
WORLD
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
theartsdesk.com

Final Account review - documentary confronting the last survivors of the Nazi era

Bearing witness: Margarete Schwarz recalling her years as a nanny for an SS family — Holland, whose maternal grandparents died in the Holocaust, is intent on showing us ordinary folk, functionaries not monsters. These are regular people once enchanted by Nazism, now living in comfortable retirement in cosy houses or salubrious nursing homes. One sings a charming children’s song about sharpening the knife to put in a Jewish belly and recalls how bells rang throughout Germany when Hitler came to power.
MOVIES
LiveScience

Is this really the biblical city where Jesus walked on water?

The biblical city where the Gospels tell of Jesus performing some of his most famous miracles is now a source of debate among archaeologists. The New Testament mentions the town, called Bethsaida, as the location where Jesus, who is thought to have been born around 4 B.C., restored the sight of a blind man and that it existed near the Sea of Galilee, where the Gospels famously tell of Jesus walking on water.
RELIGION
ZDNet

Bill Gates: Here are five books I loved reading this year

Each year, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates publishes a list of his top holiday reading books, which reveal something about how he's looking at the world and the problems he wants to solve. This year, his entry opens with a reflection on conversations about science fiction novels he once had with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

