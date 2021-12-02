Saturday History

Indigenous actor David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has passed away at the age of 68. The Yolngu actor was a member of the Mandjalpingu clan in Australia and made a name for himself as a movie star. Dalaithngu who started out in films at the age of 16 spent his final years in Murray Bridge, South Australia. In his last message to the public, he thanked them for watching his work and said he'd never forget the love they had for him. "Thank you very much for watching me,' he said via a video after receiving a lifetime achievement award from NAIDOC, the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee in 2019, reported The Daily Mail. "Never forget me. While I am here, I will never forget you. I will still remember you, even though I am gone forever, I will still remember," said the actor. He couldn't make it to the ceremony as he was suffering from lung cancer. His daughters Phoebe and MaKia received the award on his behalf in Canberra. "One day soon he will go to the Dreamtime," said an emotional Phoebe Marson.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO