Alma Ruth, founder of the nonprofit Practice Mercy Foundation, based in McAllen, Texas, speaks with Border Report's Sandra Sanchez as she prepares to cross the international bridge to Reynosa, Mexico, on Dec. 7, 2021, to take toiletries and other items to about 100 indigenous asylum seeking women and their families who lives south of the border and want to come to the United States. She says they are 'bullied.' Migrant advocates warn more indigenous asylum seekers will be forced back to Mexico when the remain in Mexico policy restarts next week.

CHARITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO