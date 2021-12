It’s that time of the year again. An event well known to many Columbia students is the annual tree lighting ceremony, taking place this year on Thursday, December 2. Students of all the schools will gather on College Walk as the beautiful winter lights illuminate the campus. Since the ceremony was online last year, many students are unaware of the correct steps to take before observing the tree lighting ceremony. As Bwog’s resident tree specialist and a paragon member of Columbia’s arboreal community, I care to ensure that you’re each prepared for the tree lighting ceremony and will have the best experience possible, with no twigs attached!

