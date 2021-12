Most people probably don’t know it, and they certainly shouldn’t have to, but Arm’s processor technologies pretty much run the world today. It’s present not just in smartphones and tablets, including Apple’s iPhones, but also in supercomputers, cars, and quite a number of IoT products. It is because of that rather critical position that NVIDIA’s plan to buy Arm from SoftBank is meeting a lot of resistance, and the latest to fall into place could be the final nail in the acquisition’s coffin, unless the two companies can convince the FTC otherwise.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO