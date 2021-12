Department of Physics and Astronomy have been awarded supercomputer access from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science for 2022 through its Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) program. Through these awards, the research teams will be able to access the leadership-class supercomputers at DOE’s Argonne and Oak Ridge National Laboratories.

