HAMDEN, Conn. — Two teenagers in Hamden have been charged with assault after a fight near Hamden High School escalated to a stabbing between the two, police said Tuesday. Police were called to Hamden High School around 2:15 p.m. after the school’s resource officer approached a 14-year-old student, who had been stabbed multiple times in the back. The incident took place at a City Transit bus stop adjacent to the school.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO