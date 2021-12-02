ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

PennDOT to preserve 22 bridges in Westmoreland County, sets online plans display

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6OUz_0dCalLkE00
Metro Creative

PennDOT will be working to extend the life of 22 bridges in Westmoreland County in a project that will include lane restrictions next year.

Before the work begins, PennDOT has scheduled an online display of plans for the project. The bridges are in about a dozen separate Westmoreland County municipalities.

People will be able to view the project details and make comments by visiting PennDOT.gov/District12 beginning Friday and continuing through Dec. 17.

In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act, the display also will provide a forum for comment on any potential effect the project may have on cultural resources.

The targeted bridges are located in: Hempfield, North Huntingdon, Penn, Salem and Upper Burrell townships; Murrysville, New Alexandria, New Stanton and Oklahoma boroughs; and the cities of Jeannette and New Kensington.

Work will include replacing bridge seals and completing epoxy overlays of bridge decks. Some of the work will carry over into Apollo Borough, in neighboring Armstrong County.

“It’s a preservation project to extend the life of the bridges,” said Jay Ofsanik, acting press officer for Uniontown-based PennDOT District 12, which includes Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties.

The project isn’t limited to bridges on back roads. Ofsanik noted it will address spans on some major traffic arteries including Route 136 as well as Route 56 in New Kensington and Route 66 in the Apollo area.

PennDOT expects to let the project in January, with work slated to occur between the following April and November.

While work is in progress, the contractor will attempt to limit traffic interruptions to single-lane restrictions, Ofsanik said.

To view the plans and a map indicating the bridge locations, those visiting the District 12 website should click on the “public meetings” link under the “district links” heading, pick the Westmoreland County box and then choose the “Westmoreland County Epoxy Overlay Project” tile.

Feedback or questions about the bridge preservation plans should be directed to PennDOT’s project manager, Chad Kezmarsky, at ckezmarsky@pa.gov or 724-439-7257.

PennDOT updated 18 Westmoreland County bridges when it completed a similar project last year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
New Kensington, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Traffic
City
North Huntingdon, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Jeannette, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
City
Alexandria, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
City
Murrysville, PA
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States and returning the ability to restrict if not ban abortion to the states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Penndot Gov District12#Upper Burrell#Apollo Borough
The Associated Press

Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass

MILAN (AP) — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone. A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.
WORLD
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
901
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy