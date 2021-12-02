PennDOT to preserve 22 bridges in Westmoreland County, sets online plans display

Metro Creative

PennDOT will be working to extend the life of 22 bridges in Westmoreland County in a project that will include lane restrictions next year.

Before the work begins, PennDOT has scheduled an online display of plans for the project. The bridges are in about a dozen separate Westmoreland County municipalities.

People will be able to view the project details and make comments by visiting PennDOT.gov/District12 beginning Friday and continuing through Dec. 17.

In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act, the display also will provide a forum for comment on any potential effect the project may have on cultural resources.

The targeted bridges are located in: Hempfield, North Huntingdon, Penn, Salem and Upper Burrell townships; Murrysville, New Alexandria, New Stanton and Oklahoma boroughs; and the cities of Jeannette and New Kensington.

Work will include replacing bridge seals and completing epoxy overlays of bridge decks. Some of the work will carry over into Apollo Borough, in neighboring Armstrong County.

“It’s a preservation project to extend the life of the bridges,” said Jay Ofsanik, acting press officer for Uniontown-based PennDOT District 12, which includes Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties.

The project isn’t limited to bridges on back roads. Ofsanik noted it will address spans on some major traffic arteries including Route 136 as well as Route 56 in New Kensington and Route 66 in the Apollo area.

PennDOT expects to let the project in January, with work slated to occur between the following April and November.

While work is in progress, the contractor will attempt to limit traffic interruptions to single-lane restrictions, Ofsanik said.

To view the plans and a map indicating the bridge locations, those visiting the District 12 website should click on the “public meetings” link under the “district links” heading, pick the Westmoreland County box and then choose the “Westmoreland County Epoxy Overlay Project” tile.

Feedback or questions about the bridge preservation plans should be directed to PennDOT’s project manager, Chad Kezmarsky, at ckezmarsky@pa.gov or 724-439-7257.

PennDOT updated 18 Westmoreland County bridges when it completed a similar project last year.