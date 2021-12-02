ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Police: Man stabbed co-worker at Jeannette plant

By Paul Peirce
 1 day ago
Jeannette police on Thursday arrested a Derry Township man after he was accused of stabbing a coworker during a discussion over manufacturing safety protocols.

Scott Lee “Woody” Woodmancy, 57, of Bradenville was accompanied to an office inside Omnova Solutions, located at 1001 Chambers Ave., around 10:30 a.m. to discuss “possible violations of safety protocols,” according to court documents filed by Cpl. Christopher Mason.

Omnova Solutions, which employs about 150 people, produces vinyl and industrial laminating film for such products as awnings and ceiling tile.

As one supervisor informed Woodmancy about the company’s concerns, witnesses told police that “Woodmancy became irate and swung his fist at one of the supervisors and missed.”

The supervisor then attempted to push Woodmancy away, but Woodmancy pulled a vinyl utility knife out of his right pants pocket and stabbed the man in his back, witnesses told police. Woodmancy dropped the knife and fled the office, returning to his work area in the plant where he was taken into custody by police.

Mason reported that the stabbed supervisor was taken by ambulance to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where he “was conscious and alert” when questioned by police, Mason said.

Woodmancy is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 16.

Officials at Omnova Solutions did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

There were 41,560 nonfatal assaults and intentional injuries at workplaces nationwide in 2019 that involved at least one day away from work, according to the latest figures released this year by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

