ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

9-year-old child hit by car in Bradenton

By Cynthia McLaughlin
snntv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, FL (SNN) - A 9-year-old child was hit by a car in Bradenton...

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Omicron coronavirus variant found in at least 10 states

The new omicron coronavirus variant has been found in at least 10 U.S. states a little over a week after the strain was discovered in southern Africa. The variant has been found in Maryland, Utah, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New York, Colorado, Minnesota, California, Hawaii and Nebraska. It is likely the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Accidents
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Republican foes of Chris Cuomo comment on stunning suspension: 'Needs to be fired immediately'

Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host used his media connections to investigate his brother's accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor's scandals.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins

Comments / 0

Community Policy