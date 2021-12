With 116 rushing yards last week, Jonathan Taylor is now tied atop the rushing leaderboard as both he and the injured Derrick Henry have 937 yards. Taylor has been the catalyst for the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) this season as Indy is 5-0 when he rushes for over 100 yards but 0-5 when he fails to reach the century mark. His Colts will visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3) on Sunday with Buffalo possessing the league's No. 3 rushing defense both in terms of yards and yards per attempt. The Bills have only allowed one 100-yard rusher all season and it was, coincidentally, Henry in Week 6. You may be able to stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO