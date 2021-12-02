ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to attend Kennedy Center Honors, resuming tradition

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be in the house for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday. Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to take their...

Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

U.S. to Announce Sanctions Next Week Marking Biden's Democracy Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to provide specifics...
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
The Independent

‘This is getting ridiculous’: AOC and progressive lawmakers urge Biden to act on ‘crushing’ student debt

Progressive lawmakers took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday to demand President Joe Biden cancel student loan debt, which has ballooned to more than $1.8 trillion held among 45 million Americans.Payments on federal student loans have been paused with interest rates set to zero per cent with passage of coronavirus relief legislation in March 2020. That pause was repeatedly extended, but it will come to an end in January 2022, following nearly two years of dramatic financial relief for millions of Americans during the public health crisis and its economic fallout.Most of that outstanding debt...
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin To Support Effort To Overturn Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses. That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week. Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.” All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement. The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Joe Biden is lying to the American people: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters slammed President Joe Biden for lying to the American people about the economic troubles in America, including gas prices and inflation, on Wednesday's "The Five." In Wednesday's remarks on the supply chain crisis, Biden blamed Republicans for some of the economic problems in the country and claimed that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown as Washington turns to debt limit, defense bill

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, resolving the threat of a weekend shutdown. Washington is staring down other must-pass items, however, including raising the debt limit and an annual defense bill. Top Democrats are also aiming to pass Biden's massive social-spending and climate bill in the Senate before Christmas, though that timeline could slip.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Watters blasts potential Biden orders: He 'lets COVID caravans' in but I have to quarantine after vacation

Jesse Watters and the panel on "The Five" reacted to the prospect of President Biden announcing new quarantine orders for traveling American citizens, amid expectations his Thursday coronavirus mitigation remarks will also include stricter testing mandates. Biden is reportedly expected to announce an extremely strict testing regimen for U.S. citizens...
U.S. POLITICS
goodmorningamerica.com

Bidens resume Thanksgiving tradition in Nantucket

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and other members of the Biden family woke up in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, resuming a Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to 1975. The Biden family skipped Thanksgiving in Nantucket in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the family has spent Thanksgiving...
NANTUCKET, MA

