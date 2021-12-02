ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Questions Update & A Chat w/ Alex Elder

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Dooley joins host Jesse Cohen to crown a King of the Week and revisit the...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Subban joins Sabres for practice in Raleigh

Malcolm Subban joined the Sabres for practice at PNC Arena on Friday, his sights set on a new opportunity following what he believes was a summer of personal growth. The Sabres acquired Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations on Thursday. The move added depth in goal with Craig Anderson now considered month-to-month as he recovers from an upper-body injury and Dustin Tokarski in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
NBC Sports

All about Alex Ovechkin with stats and contract info

Ever since getting drafted first overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Alex Ovechkin has proven to be the greatest goalscorer the sport has ever seen. Ovechkin's chase to reach Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals mark has kept him motivated to continue to climb the historic ladder with incredible consistency. With three Hart Memorial Trophy MVPs, a record nine Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies as that season's leading scorer, nine NHL First-Team selections, 11 all-star selections, and a Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup title.
NHL
247Sports

Helwagen Chat: Monday 8:30 p.m. (post questions here)

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen will host his weekly Chat at 8:30 p.m. Monday on The Front Row message board. Feel free to click the replies button and post questions on Ohio State and Big Ten football, basketball and recruiting. Steve will be in after 8:30 p.m. Monday to answer questions. DISCLAIMER:...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Elder
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators vs. Avalanche, Dec. 4

The set-up The Sens (5-15-1) snapped a six-game losing streak with a gutsy 3-2 win in Carolina Thursday night. Colorado (12-7-1) are on a roll right now having gone 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Since the start of November, the Avs have scored two or less goals just twice in 12 games. The Avs sit fifth in the Central Division.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

10 Questions Update & A Chat w/ Alex Edler

Zach Dooley joins host Jesse Cohen to crown a King of the Week and revisit the 10 Biggest Questions facing the LA Kings that were asked at the start of the 2021-22 season. The duo also had a chance to catch up with defenseman Alex Edler who talked about his experience with the NHL draft, adapting to life in North America and raising kids as an NHL player.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag #8: Going Through It

Last night was frustrating, no two ways about it. For the first time this season the team is hitting a bit of a rough patch. That's okay though, these things are going to happen. Let's talk about it. What did the Canes do to annoy the hockey gods? Was it...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Nhl Draft
NHL

Preds, Ford Ice Centers Debut New Season of Grades & Blades

Nashville, Tenn. (December 3, 2021) - The Nashville Predators debuted a new season of Grades & Blades presented by Fifth Third Bank last month at Ford Ice Center Antioch, the team's latest initiative in conjunction with Fifth Third Bank, the presenting sponsor of the Predators' 2021-22 NHL season, and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund.
NHL
NHL

Unmasked: NHL save percentage on pace for highest in 20 seasons

Increased shot volume, tighter defensive systems possible reasons for increase in goalies' numbers. Goalies are making saves at a significantly higher rate in the NHL this season, with save percentage on track to make its biggest jump in 20 seasons. The 2021-22 NHL season reached its quarter mark Sunday and...
NHL
NHL

Lines, defense pairings and updates - December 3

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday before departing for Nashville. Here's a look at the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Dominique Ducharme:. Friday, December 3. Practice. LW C RW. 62 - Artturi Lehkonen 14 - Nick Suzuki 71 - Jake...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

As Delvecchio hits his 90th birthday, his impact resonates beyond the ice

DETROIT -- Chances are if you are a Detroit Red Wings fan, or an avid hockey fan, you're familiar with the name Alex Delvecchio. Over the past seven decades, his name has become synonymous with Hockeytown. As the Red Wings prepare to celebrate Delvecchio's 90th birthday on Saturday night when...
NHL
NHL

Bernier Gets the Start as Devils Wrap Trip in Winnipeg | PRE-GAME STORY

Devils complete their back-to-back road trip with a showdown in Manitoba against the Jets. The Devils finish off their two-game back-to-back road trip in Winnipeg with a contest against the Jets. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m....
NHL
NHL

Caps Clash with Columbus

Washington's season-long four-game homestand continues on Saturday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town for the first of their two visits this season. The game marks the Jackets' first trip into the District in nearly two years, since the Caps trimmed Columbus 2-1 in overtime here on Dec. 27, 2019.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks Continue to Grow and 1-On-1 With Alex DeBrincat

Podcast: Hawks continue to grow and 1-on-1 with DeBrincat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Colby Cohen discuss the come-from-behind victory against the Washington Capitals and the team's improvement under interim head coach Derek King. Plus, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Alex DeBrincat.
NHL
NHL

Senators set to host Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Dec. 7

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team will host its rescheduled Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Tuesday, Dec. 7, when the N.Y. Islanders visit Ottawa at 7 p.m. The league-wide initiative, which is held annually at a home game in November, required a rescheduling after the...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings riding rookie class to success

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings have the best rookie forward in the NHL right now. And the best rookie defenseman. And the best rookie goalie. For a team that has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past five seasons, nothing brings more excitement in the short term and hope for the long term than the play of Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider and Alex Nedeljkovic.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy