ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay sparks mass reaction with latest post

By Eve Crosbie
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has sparked a huge reaction from fans with her latest post. Taking to Instagram this week, the 57-year-old actress teased that fans of the hit police procedural are in for an extra special treat this holiday season - a Christmas...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Mariska Hargitay confronts singer who keeps interrupting ‘Law & Order’ filming

Mariska Hargitay has laid down the law — all while stealthily avoiding one of those cringe-worthy “don’t you know who I am?!” moments. As if “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star wasn’t badass enough: A now-viral video captured the Emmy-winning actress springing into action to save a shoot from a disruptive singing man on Tuesday. A clip of the confrontation amassed more than 42,000 views as of Thursday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Carisi Actor Peter Scanavino Opens Up on ‘Complicated’ Relationship Between Him and Rollins

The relationships on Law & Order: SVU is without a doubt one of the best things about the show. It’s why many of us keep coming back for more. It’s probably fair to say that longtime fans of Law & Order: SVU have mixed feelings when it comes to the relationship between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). The writers of the show have teased viewers for years on end now that Benson and Stabler might actually become a couple. But all the while, there was another budding romance in the making.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay & Husband Peter Hermann Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Date night! Mariska Hargitay and hubby Peter Hermann stepped out for the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where they posed for photos on the red carpet. Mariska Hargitay, 57, and Peter Hermann, 54, looked so in love at their latest public outing together. The married pair made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday (Nov. 8) at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Mariska, who is among this year’s star-studded inductees, looked dropped dead gorgeous at the event in a long pink dress and blue heels. The dress had a long sleeve that covered one of Mariska’s arms, while the actress was able to let her skin show on her other arm.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Drops ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ Selfie With Chris Meloni and His Daughter

We’re extra grateful this year that “Law & Order: SVU” stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni were able to spend part of Thanksgiving together. The two have been longtime friends ever since starring in “Law & Order: SVU” when it first aired in 1999. Meloni left the show in May 2011, but has since returned to star in his own spin-off show called “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Despite leaving the show that connected them in the first place, Meloni and Hargitay have remained very close friends regardless.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Is Barba Returning to the Show?

One character could return this season on Law & Order: SVU. Former ADA Rafael Barba could be making another appearance on the show. While he hasn’t been a series regular since season 19, he could make a guest appearance in the future. Barba left the show after quitting his job...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Christopher Meloni Rights 20-Year-Old Wrong in Heartwarming Speech About ‘SVU’ Co-Star Mariska Hargitay

Christopher Meloni got a chance to set the record straight on a comment he made about “Law and Order: SVU” co-star, Mariska Hargitay, two decades ago to the media. As he introduced his longtime coworker and friend at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday, where Hargitay was being honored, he used his speech to apologize for some casual words he shared with a journalist who asked — all those years ago — what the actress was like to work with.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Mass#Organized Crime#Svu#Nbc#Mafia
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Rosie Perez Once Sued Law & Order SVU

No one really equates the show “Law & Order: SVU” with actress Rosie Perez. She was, after all, not the main character. She is a talented actress who is well-known for the many amazing roles she has taken on, but it is easy to forget she had a guest-starring appearance in this show way back in 2009. She wasn’t on the show long, so it’s easy to let it slide she was on there. What is not easy to forget, though, are her outstanding roles in movies such as “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Fearless”. The latter is the role that allowed her to earn an Academy Award Nomination for being the best-supporting actress. It just goes to show that she is exceptionally talented, and she’s not afraid to make every single role that she takes on a stellar role. She’s the kind of actress who has done amazing things in her career while also managing to do the impossible by keeping her private life private. You won’t find Rosie Perez on the front of every gossip tabloid and website. She does her job with more than her fair share of talent, and she flies low-key under the radar. However, her name is in the press recently for something that happened more than a decade ago, and her fans are curious to know the truth. Did she really file a lawsuit against “Law & Order: SVU,” at one point?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Will There Be a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 24?

In February 2020, NBC announced that three more seasons of the hit crime show will be made. Season 21 was a milestone for the team as it surpassed Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order series to become the longest-running live-action primetime television show. Additionally, the show celebrated its milestone 500th episode. Furthermore, Lt. Olivia Benson became the longest-running character in a primetime live action series, as she was there since the show’s inception.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Olivia Benson and Elliott Stabler Holding Hands in New Video is Driving Fans Wild

We’re not sure we’re ready for this Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime crossover event in December. The official Law & Order Twitter account dropped a teaser trailer the other day, and there’s no shortage of bombs to discuss. But the one that has hands fans going crazy on social media is a seconds-long shared moment between Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Feel About Benson’s Relationship With Barba

Most Law & Order: SVU fans believe that Benson and Stabler should end up together. But there is a growing audience online that thinks Benson’s perfect match is Barba. Die-hard Law & Order: SVU fans will definitely remember the character of Rafael Barba (played by Raul Esparza). But if you need a reminder, he is the former Cuban-American assistant district attorney that’s assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau. As a result, he often works with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, to defend victims. He was promoted to the main cast in Season 15 of the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate Nick Amaro’s Exit

Since the hit drama series Law & Order: SVU premiered in 1999, viewers have seen a lot of favorite characters come and go. One of the biggest storylines in which this occurs is when Danny Pino’s Nick Amaro arrives on the series. While a great addition to the team, Amaro was replacing Olivia Benson’s beloved SVU partner Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) after his abrupt and unexpected exit.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Benson and Stabler Appear to Hold Hands in Latest 'Law & Order' Crossover Promo

The Law & Order franchise seems to be giving fans mixed signals about the relationship status between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni). In the latest promo for an all-new crossover event between Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime, the two characters appear to hold hands as they ride in a car together.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Missy Peregrym Partially Credits Mariska Hargitay for Reason Why She Took Role of Bell

“FBI” star Missy Peregrym took on the role of Special Agent Maggie Bell because she hoped to inspire people like Mariska Hargitay. Peregrym recognized the impact that a show like “Law & Order: SVU” had on audiences, Peregrym told Variety back in 2018. Hargitay’s character on “SVU,” Olivia Benson, is both badass and compassionate with the victims in the cases she deals with. Peregrym saw a similar opportunity to impact audiences by taking on the lead role in “FBI.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy