Vanessa Hudgens to perform national anthem for Raiders' game against Washington

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (7-3) for a Thanksgiving match on the gridiron. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium. Now coming off their third-straight loss, the Raiders' sole focus is getting a a win on a short week and in a nationally-televised game. ﻿Derek Carr﻿ is just 68 yards away from 30,000 career passing yards, in which he would become the fifth QB in league history to reach the feat in his first eight seasons. His connection with ﻿Darren Waller﻿ on Sunday was back on the mark after a few weeks of Waller being shut down by opposing defenses. The tight end recorded a season-high 116 yards on seven receptions in the loss and the two will look to continue that production in Dallas.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO