Vanessa Hudgens to perform national anthem for Raiders' game against Washington

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar performed a halftime show on Sunday, November 21, as the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. “I have a great deal of respect for Mark Davis and it’s incredible what he and the team have brought to Las Vegas, which is like a second home to me,” Hagar said in a statement announcing the performance. “I’m also excited to be there for a game that’s honoring the military. I’ve done some cool things in my life, and this is up there.”
Comments / 0