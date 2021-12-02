ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vanessa Hudgens to perform national anthem for Raiders' game against Washington

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens will perform the national anthem at the Las Vegas Raiders' game against Washington on Sunday, Dec. 5....

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Raiders against Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders look to get to 7-5 on the year when they host the Washington Football Team. Somehow, someway, the Las Vegas Raiders are still very much alive in the AFC playoff race. The Silver and Black stopped their three-game slide by beating the Dallas Cowboys in their...
NFL
Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders hit the road for a Thanksgiving contest against the Dallas Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (7-3) for a Thanksgiving match on the gridiron. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium. Now coming off their third-straight loss, the Raiders' sole focus is getting a a win on a short week and in a nationally-televised game. ﻿Derek Carr﻿ is just 68 yards away from 30,000 career passing yards, in which he would become the fifth QB in league history to reach the feat in his first eight seasons. His connection with ﻿Darren Waller﻿ on Sunday was back on the mark after a few weeks of Waller being shut down by opposing defenses. The tight end recorded a season-high 116 yards on seven receptions in the loss and the two will look to continue that production in Dallas.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Raiders

The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC playoff race on Sunday against the Raiders. Cincinnati and Las Vegas have both lost back-to-back games. The Bengals will be without defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. The rookie is currently dealing with a knee injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was officially ruled out on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
The Flint Journal

Detroit’s Big Sean to perform at halftime of Lions’ Thanksgiving game, NE-YO singing national anthem

DETROIT -- One of Detroit’s own will perform during the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game. Motor City rapper Big Sean, who also works for the Pistons, will perform at halftime of the Lions game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Grammy winning singer, songwriter and producer NE-YO will perform the national anthem, the Lions announced Tuesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Marie Osmond
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Gladys Knight
Fox5 KVVU

Raiders face challenge in critical game against Bengals

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders and this Sunday's opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of similarities. Both are 5-4, both are in the midst of a two game losing streak and both trying to get a critical win in terms of the playoff picture. Raiders interim head coach...
NFL
societyofrock.com

Sammy Hagar Perform At Raiders NFL Game

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar performed a halftime show on Sunday, November 21, as the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. “I have a great deal of respect for Mark Davis and it’s incredible what he and the team have brought to Las Vegas, which is like a second home to me,” Hagar said in a statement announcing the performance. “I’m also excited to be there for a game that’s honoring the military. I’ve done some cool things in my life, and this is up there.”
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders’ skid up to 3 games as offense sputters against Bengals

The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes. This is a developing...
NFL
WISH-TV

Local ‘Dreamgirls’ cast to perform national anthem at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “All Indiana” had some amazing performers in the house Friday. They will perform Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Lucas Oil Stadium. They’ll be leading the national anthem. Dionna Duvall is the artistic director, and Kila J. Adams is the director of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Anthem#Las Vegas#American Football#Ksnv#The Las Vegas Raiders#Phoenix Suns#Nba
WFAA

Cowboys served second-straight loss in Thanksgiving game against Raiders

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you watched the whole game, you've probably done enough yelling and throwing your arms in the air that you have room for more dessert. Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown's fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Eli Apple had a superb game against the Raiders, per PFF

Last week, I wrote that Eli Apple deserves more respect. The man isn’t a star, but he has made incremental improvement this year. The article was... not received well. Apple, who apparently peruses this site, then did me a solid by going out and having his best game yet. According...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Jackson Rutledge Shined In Championship Game Loss

Jackson Rutledge shined in his last appearance of the Arizona Fall League season. Saturday night’s Arizona Fall League Championship Game didn’t go the Surprise Saguaros way, falling 6-0 to the Mesa Solar Sox. For the Nationals, it was a bittersweet performance, with prospects Jackson Cluff and Drew Millas going a combined 0-7, with three strikeouts.
MLB
FanSided

Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs Washington odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 game

The Las Vegas Raiders look to make it two in a row on Sunday, as they welcome in the Washington Football Team in Week 13. Heading into their Week 12 matchup on the road against Dallas, the Las Vegas Raiders had a lot to overcome. They were playing on a short week against a 7-3 team that is considered a legitimate playoff contender in the NFC, and they had been the losers of three straight games.
NFL
Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders aim to snuff out a Washington Football Team on the rise

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) return home to face another NFC East foe, the Washington Football Team (5-6), in Week 13. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Broadcast information. Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst. TV: FOX Kevin Burkhardt Greg Olsen. Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy