I enjoy all the artwork displayed year-round at Ottawa Art Park. Last year, for the Art Vision Cheboygan auction fundraiser, all four of the artists who painted the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw for the park display graciously donated their paintings to be auctioned off. The Icebreaker Mackinaw painting, done by local artist Sherie Gekiere, is now proudly displayed on our Cheboygan River boathouse for everybody to enjoy while cruising by in their boat and another great Coast Guard painting can be seen on our local Children’s Trail.

CHEBOYGAN, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO