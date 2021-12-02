ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Education Cannot Wait Interviews Patricia Danzi, Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation

bostonnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNov 12 2021 - Patricia Danzi was appointed Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) in May 2020. For nearly three decades, she has dedicated her career to serving the world's vulnerable populations. Danzi was with the International Committee of the Red Cross since 1996,...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
International Atomic Energy Agency

Director General Congratulates Fellowship Laureates and France’s Work in Education on Nuclear

Virtual education, energy, climate change, preserving antiquities, training the next generation of nuclear scientists: these are just some of the many endeavours carried out in the nuclear field in and around Paris. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, in France for discussions with President Emmanuel Macron and to open the World Nuclear Exhibition, spoke about the importance of gender equality and internationalisation at the institutions he visited, and thanked his counterparts for their close cooperation with the IAEA.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese, Swiss FMs talk over phone on ties, cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation on bilateral relations and cooperation with Ignazio Cassis, vice president and foreign minister of the Swiss Confederation on Saturday. Wang said that Switzerland is among the first Western countries to recognize and establish...
CHINA
raleighnews.net

Moscow, Hanoi agree to continue developing cybersecurity cooperation

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow and Hanoi will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, according to a statement following the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Vietnam published on the Kremlin's website. "The parties will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of...
EUROPE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Global Education#Un#International Development#Swiss German#Nigerian
Brookings Institution

We are not guinea pigs: The effects of negative news on vaccine compliance

In 1996, following an epidemic, Pfizer tested a new drug on 200 children in Muslim Nigeria. Eleven children died while others were disabled. We study the effects of negative news on vaccine compliance using evidence from the disclosure of deaths of Muslim children in the Pfizer trials in 2000. Muslim mothers reduced routine vaccination of children born after the 2000 disclosure. The effect was stronger for educated mothers and mothers residing in minority-Muslim neighborhoods. The disclosure did not affect other health-seeking behavior of mothers. The results illustrate the potential spillover effects of perceived medical malpractice on future vaccine hesitancy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationCanada

Fraudulent claims of indigeneity: Indigenous nations are the identity experts

There is a growing movement to identify and call-out people who have fraudulently held positions by claiming indigeneity like Cheyanne Turions, Joseph Boyden, Michelle Latimer and Carrie Bourassa. The fraudulent claims of indigeneity are so widespread that the term “pretendians” has become part of regular vocabulary. On the surface, this seems to align with the interests of Indigenous Peoples, but with the call-outs come underlying components of colonialism. Namely, that Indigenous nations are not being recognized as the authorities when determining indigeneity. Genealogy as the only factor Those quick to call-out are often not clamouring for Indigenous nations’ jurisdiction over citizenship,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
United Nations
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
Poets and Quants

Living On Locust: Iceland LIV – Lauder Intercultural Venture

Sub-zero experiences, breakfast in an original Viking voyage ship, and shark tasting were all engaging activities in Iceland. Here, I learned about leadership, gender nuances, and technology. While COVID-19 is not completely eradicated, The Lauder Institute has resumed academic-related travel. Coming to Iceland to participate in this multicultural exchange, known as the Living Intercultural Venture (LIVs) was an incredible experience. In general, LIVs are structured to have cultural, educational, and professional components; these excursions can complement students’ research, recruiting pursuits, or intellectual curiosity. Students in the Lauder program must complete two LIVs as a graduation requirement. Because these intercultural learning ventures are a graduation requirement, there are excursions offered to Alaska, Poland, Ukraine, Israel, Senegal, and India. While there are various trip destinations offered, I chose to participate in the trip to Iceland.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Indigenous gamers advocate for representation and education

(RNS) — Marlon Weekusk, a member of the Onion Lake Cree Nation from Saskatoon, in central Canada, is known by his icon: a howling white wolf that has held significance for him throughout his spiritual journey as a Cree. Those who know him expect conversations about tokenizing Indigenous people and representation of Cree characters in the video games he plays for fun and profit — Call of Duty and Dead by Daylight.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy