On the afternoon of November 22, the Long Beach Emergency Department at Mount Sinai South Nassau did something rather dire: It closed. The decision to temporarily shutter the department, which serves a city of 33,500 people, was driven by the growing emergency at hospitals across New York City and surrounding areas. There just weren’t enough nurses for it to operate safely. While more than 99 percent of South Nassau’s staff are fully vaccinated, Mount Sinai said the state’s vaccine mandate had to cut down its already limited staff. So far the Long Island emergency room may be the only area ER to actually close, but nurses say the situation at other hospitals is trending in a similar direction.

