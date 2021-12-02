ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today In Hip Hop History: Irv and Chris Gotti Beat The Feds 16 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with a 98% conviction rate, the federal government was no match for Irv Gotti and the Murder Inc. crew. On this date in 2005, the U.S. government exonerated Irv and Chris Gotti along with their Murder Inc. after a two-year-long case...

thesource.com

