The International Space Station was forced to swerve away from a stray piece of spacecraft early on Friday.The floating lab had to take evasive measures to escape from a piece of a US launch vehicle, according to the head of Russia’s space agency.It is just the latest in a series of dangerous events that have seen astronauts forced to take measures to keep themselves safe from so-called space junk.Calls to monitor and regulate space debris, or space junk, have grown since Russia conducted an anti-satellite missile test last month. This generated a debris field in orbit that U.S. officials said would pose a hazard...

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO