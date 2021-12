Rolling Loud California has announced that it will implement an image limit for its 2021 festival. Taking to Twitter to break the news, organizers revealed that only ticket holders aged 18 and above will be allowed inside the upcoming event. “We welcome everyone to experience our festivals, however in light of recent events, we will be implementing an 18+ policy specific only to our upcoming 2021 California festival,” the statement read. “We will be giving all ticket purchasers who are under the age of 18 the option to either roll their tickets over to next year’s 2022 California festival or receive a refund.”

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO