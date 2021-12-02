ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desktop Metal, Uniformity Labs Unveil Partnership

By Desktop Metal
 4 days ago

Desktop Metal and Uniformity Labs today unveiled a partnership to qualify and deliver ultra-low porosity binder jetting powders that exhibit exceptional sintered part density and mechanical properties paired with Desktop Metal’s AM 2.0 binder jetting solutions. Led by a team of world-leading materials scientists and 3D printing innovators, Uniformity...

Uniformity Labs to qualify metal binder jetting powders for Desktop Metal & ExOne 3D printing systems

Desktop Metal and Uniformity Labs have formally announced their partnership to develop ultra-low porosity metal powders for binder jetting technology. The companies revealed their collaboration on the development of an aluminium 6061 powder earlier this year and have reiterated their plans to qualify the material on the Desktop Metal Production System and scale production for commercial release. As their partnership expands, they will also place their focus on stainless steels, nickel-based superalloys and other aluminium materials. Already, several commercially available materials for the Shop System have already been qualified.
Thermwood Adds Angle Layer Printing

Thermwood Corp. has added a third print orientation to its LSAM Large Scale Additive Manufacturing systems. LSAM systems currently can print both horizontal and vertical layers if equipped with the Vertical Layer Print (VLP) option, available on most Thermwood LSAM machines. This new addition adds Angle Layer Printing (ALP) to the VLP option. Angle Layer Printing is the ability to print at a 45 degree angle.
H.C. Starck aiming high with refractory metals

A conversation with Faith Oehlerking, R&D engineer for additive Manufacturing at H.C. Starck Solutions. Faith, why are the refractory metals—tantalum (Ta), molybdenum (Mo), tungsten (W), niobium (Nb), and rhenium (Re)—important?. They are a class of metallic materials that offer superior heat resistance and melting points greater than 2,200 °C (3992...
Applied Nano Surfaces Partners with Precision Finishing, Inc.

Applied Nano Surfaces (ANS) has entered a strategic partnership with Precision Finishing Inc., to advance a unique variant of its core Triboconditioning technology, which is a patented process developed to provide for friction reduction and wear resistance on various steel and cast-iron surfaces. The new variant, known as Triboconditioning CG (Complex Geometries), is a mechanochemical surface treatment process specifically engineered to address the outer complex geometries of components such as gears. Additional benefits of this treatment include improved surface finish and running in behavior, noise reduction (NVH), minimization and improvement for scuffing, pitting, rolling fatigue resistance as well as extending the product service life.
Siemens Expands Collaboration With AWS

Siemens Digital Industries Software and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) today announced an expansion of their collaboration, which combines Siemens’ deep industry expertise with cloud services from AWS to help industrial companies accelerate digital transformation in the cloud. Together, AWS and Siemens plan to drive adoption of Siemens’ Xcelerator as...
Canada’s ICAM to be acquired by Sandvik Coromant

Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire Canada-based ICAM Technologies Corporation, a provider of innovative solutions that translate CAM data into optimized coding for guiding CNC machining operations. With a global reach, ICAM sells to some of the world’s most renowned companies in the aerospace and defense, general engineering and...
Bosch to Expand Silicon Carbide Chip Output

REUTLINGEN, Germany – They are small, powerful, and extremely efficient: semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC). After several years of development, Bosch is now starting volume production of power semiconductors made of the material, supplying automotive manufacturers worldwide. In the future, more and more production vehicles will feature these chips....
Compact 3D laser nanoprinters for the desktop

(Nanowerk News) Lasers in conventional laser printers for paper printouts are very small. 3D laser printers for 3-dimensional microstructures and nanostructures, by contrast, have required big and expensive laser systems so far. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Heidelberg University now use another process for this purpose....
Desktop Metal adds D2 tool steel to Production System 3D printing materials line-up

Desktop Metal has added another material to its list of qualified metals for its additive manufacturing Production System. The company has announced D2 tool steel, which has been qualified in accordance with ASTM testing requirements, will join 420 stainless steel, nickel alloy IN625, 4140 low-alloy steel, 316L stainless steel, and 17-4PH stainless steel in its Production System materials portfolio.
Desktop Metal Qualifies D2 Tool Steel for AM

BOSTON, Nov. 23 -- Desktop Metal today announced it has qualified the use of D2 tool steel for the Production System platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass Jetting (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing industry. Businesses can now leverage SPJ technology...
Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
Independent 3D Print Services Bolster Supply Chains

With supply chains tied in knots by the pandemic, port glitches and shipping snafus, independent 3D printing services have had a chance to show their value and grow. They made the opportunity pay off. Independent service providers for 3D printing, known by their automated, AI-enabled online platforms, recorded $5.27 billion...
Foundry Lab raises $8M to quickly, cheaply create metal castings using a microwave

Remember Easy Bake Ovens? You’d mix up some colored powder and water until a dough or batter formed, put it in a mold, pop it in the oven and before you knew it – ding! A disgusting treat. Foundry Lab, a New Zealand-based startup with backing from Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck, has figured out how to do something similar, except instead of chemicals and an “oven,” it’s metals and a microwave.
Rapid Deployment of Patient-Specific Prosthesis in Emergency Medicine Enabled by Additive Manufacturing

The 2021 theme for SME’s Digital Manufacturing Challenge was “Digital Manufacturing for Rapid Medical Response.” This challenge encouraged proposals of digital manufacturing solutions to strengthen the infrastructure for mitigation and/or prevention of health challenges associated with disruptive and devastating events such as the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic. Some functional examples provided by...
UDO ships Super 6 Desktop

UDO Audio has announced availability of the Super 6 Desktop. Here's the press release that they have sent us... BRISTOL, UK: having made several show-stopping splashes upon introducing the Super 6 as its inaugural instrument to the musical masses assembled at various trade shows near and far during less turbulent times in 2019 and into 2020 as a 12 VOICE POLYPHONIC BINAURAL ANALOG-HYBRID SYNTHESIZER WITH SUPER-WAVE TECHNOLOGY that truly represents a new take on the traditional analog synthesizer, British musical instrument company UDO is proud to announce availability of the Super 6 Desktop -- designed to take a beautifully re-engineered full-featured Super 6 to an even wider audience by bringing its flexible and immediate control, gorgeous analog sound, and unrivalled build quality into a more compact package, perfectly housed in an all-metal chassis that also encompasses ergonomic features such as VESA mount compliance, optional 7U rack ears, and robust flip-up feet -- as of November 26...
OSB giant understands value of digital thread is not TBD

Driven by production agility expectations and ongoing social distancing requirements due to the pandemic, 2020 marked a critical inflection point for the wide-scale rollout of industrial digital transformation initiatives. With more industrial organizations implementing or scaling up digital technologies within their factories, manufacturers are now looking for ways to further...
Huolin Xin, in partnership with Brookhaven National Lab, wins $5 million to research solid-state electric vehicle batteries

When he’s not thinking about how to get astronauts back safely from Mars if we ever send them there, Huolin Xin thinks about Earth and its climate change crisis. In March 2021 Xin, who’s a professor in the UCI Department of Physics & Astronomy, gave a virtual public lecture at Physical Sciences called “Better Batteries for a Greener Tomorrow.” In the lecture Xin talked about the work he and his lab do to push lithium-ion battery technology to the point where the complete electrification of the automobile industry can stop being a fantasy and can become reality. To help him with this, he formed a partnership with scientists at the Brookhaven National Lab. The team applied for, and just won, a $5 million-dollar grant from the Department of Energy Vehicle Technology Office to help humanity turn the page on its energy story. The coalition’’s winning proposal focuses on one of the handful of flaws plaguing lithium-ion batteries, and which prevents them from helping expedite the clean energy transition. The flaw is that lithium-ion batteries, which power many electric car models, can catch fire. This happens because the batteries contain volatile and flammable organic solvents. “Flammable organic liquid electrolytes used to conduct lithium ions in lithium-ion battery packs are the most dangerous component in our electric vehicles,” said Xin, who wants to remedy the danger by replacing liquid electrolytes with solid ones that don’t catch fire. “Increased stability of the solid electrolyte will lead to faster charging,” Xin added. “These solid-state batteries can hold more charge than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping speed up a switch from gasoline vehicles to electric vehicles because of the elimination of range anxiety.” In addition to getting astronauts back from Mars safely, Xin’s work may now also help drive humanity into a greener future safely as well.
Shiba Inu Next? Bitrise Community Growing Exponentially

Shiba Inu is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today and one of the largest meme coins. Ranking #13, in terms of market capitalization at the time of writing, it has been one of the fastest-growing crypto communities. Shiba Inu was launched in early August 2020 and immediately built a massive community.
PORTL CEO on 'Real' Experience of Hologram Platform vs. AR, Metaverse

Hologram communication platform maker PORTL is looking to take communication to the next level. Founder and CEO David Nussbaum joined Cheddar to talk about the company's recent $12 million Series A funding round that will be used to bring the concept of holoportation to market. Nussbaum noted his hologram technology is just not comparable to augmented reality or virtual metaverses because the image projection is happening in real-time and in actual reality. "Well, unlike VR or AR, we're 'R.' We're real. You don't need a headset. You don't need wearables. You don't need to download anything. It's incredible," he said.
