Xbox Cloud Gaming has had a bit of a busy week. Earlier in the week, Microsoft announced new clarity algorithms to reduce pixelization on cloud streams across the web and on consoles. Then on Wednesday, Qualcomm and Razer revealed the dev kit of the Snapdragon G3x gaming platform, designed with handheld cloud gaming in mind. Now, Microsoft is revealing some new stats and information on why developers on its cloud gaming bandwagon should seriously consider adding touch controls.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO