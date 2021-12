Duality Technologies, a leading provider of privacy-enhanced collaborative Data Science and Machine Learning (ML) solutions based on Homomorphic Encryption (HE), announced that its privacy-enhanced Duality SecurePlus ML applications are now available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon processors, using accelerated HE. These applications allow AWS customers to process new ML workloads in the cloud at scale while protecting sensitive data and preserving privacy. Intel’s latest Xeon Scalable processor includes the HE acceleration layer HeXL, which utilizes Intel Advanced Vector Extensions that accelerate AI workloads and come equipped with hardware-enhanced security capabilities. This is the first time that such capabilities are available at scale for large data sets and for a variety of ML models – a major step for the adoption of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies.

