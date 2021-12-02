Wizards' Aaron Holiday: Questionable vs. Cleveland

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 99.1 FM & Wizards App. After facing off Thursday night in Miami, the Wizards and Heat meet again on Saturday, this time at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington was defeated in the teams’ last meeting, 112-97, despite a 30-point performance from Bradley Beal. The Heat have now won four games in a row and are tied for first in the Eastern Conference with the Nets while the Wizards are now tied for third in the East with the Bulls at 10-5.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO