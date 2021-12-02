ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards' Aaron Holiday: Questionable vs. Cleveland

Holiday (illness) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the...

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
Aaron Holiday
DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Wizards out to stop skid in rematch vs. Heat

The Washington Wizards and Miami Heat meet in the second of consecutive games against each other, Saturday at Washington, D.C. A pair of losses Wednesday and Thursday -- the latter of which came Thursday in Miami, 112-97 -- dropped the Wizards from atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Heatmoved into that spot on the strength of their current, four-game winning streak.
#Wizards#Cavaliers
Pelicans Reportedly Get Unfortunate Zion Williamson News

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
Preview: Wizards looks to snap two-game slide Saturday vs. Heat

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 99.1 FM & Wizards App. After facing off Thursday night in Miami, the Wizards and Heat meet again on Saturday, this time at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington was defeated in the teams’ last meeting, 112-97, despite a 30-point performance from Bradley Beal. The Heat have now won four games in a row and are tied for first in the Eastern Conference with the Nets while the Wizards are now tied for third in the East with the Bulls at 10-5.
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Available vs. Heat

Gafford (thumb) is available against the Heat on Saturday, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Gafford sat out the Wizards' previous matchup because of a sprained thumb. If he's completely healed, fantasy managers should expect him to play 20 or more minutes as he has during every game since Nov. 3. Gafford averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds across six games after that date.
Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Washington on Saturday

Washington Wizards point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Holiday will move to the bench on Saturday with Spencer Dinwiddie back in the first five. Our models expect Holiday to play 11.6 minutes against the Heat. Holiday's Saturday projection includes...
Watch: Wizards clinch comeback win with clutch defensive stop vs. Heat

The Washington Wizards snapped a two-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Saturday night against the Miami Heat. The Wizards erased a 16-point deficit to steal a 103-100 win in front of a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made three of his five three-pointers in the fourth quarter....
Wizards' David Bertans (ankle) questionable for Monday

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bertans has missed close to a month while he deals with a sprained ankle, but is nearing a return. He's questionable for Monday's tilt with the Hornets. Bertans is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7...
Cleveland Browns: 3 biggest questions needed answered vs Detroit

The Cleveland Browns need to figure things out in a hurry if they want to salvage this season and it starts this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL mainly due to their complete inconsistency. One week they are masters of their domain and the next they are simply flat and unmotivated.
Wizards Winning Ugly Vs. Heat a Sign of Their New Direction

WASHINGTON -- They were down 16 points in their lowest moment, only scored 15 in the second quarter, shot under 40% from the field in the first half and committed 20 turnovers, almost enough to offset their 22 assists. It was ugly, borderline hideous, yet they found a way to win.
Where to Watch: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

After last week’s loss to the New England Patriots the Cleveland Browns sit at .500 again, which is 5-5 overall. Today the Browns will host the winless Detroit Lions, a chance for Cleveland to climb back above that .500 mark. Last week against the Patriots, the Browns operated without Nick...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets gamethread

You wanna know what really grinds my gears? The Brooklyn Nets, New York Jets and New York Mets all call the Big Apple home in one way or another and rhyme. Unfortunately, none of these teams have matching uniform colors in any way, shape or capacity and that feels like a massively missed opportunity. The Nets wear black and white. The Mets wear blue and orange - the same colors as the New York Knicks. Finally, the Jets roll with green and white and lately brown pants once their game is finally underway.
Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Odds & Predictions

The Miami Heat will look to finish handling their business on Saturday, as they head to Washington to face the Wizards. Defeating this same Wizards team in their last game on Thursday, though in Miami, that means two things. The Miami Heat know that they have what it takes to...
