ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Unlikely to face Washington

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Wade (calf) is doubtful Friday against the Wizards....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Pelicans Reportedly Get Unfortunate Zion Williamson News

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Wade
247Sports

Four-Star OL Earnest Greene breaks down his final four

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Jazz#Wizards
Newsday

Ex-Net Jarrett Allen starring with Cavaliers as he faces his former team

CLEVELAND — After missing the previous three games with what was described as a non-COVID-19 illness, Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was scheduled to return against the Nets on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Of course, Allen was drafted in 2017 by the Nets and spent more than three seasons with them before being traded to the Cavs last Jan. 14 as part of the multi-team deal that brought superstar James Harden to Brooklyn.
NBA
waxahachietx.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) travel to Capital One Arena Friday to take on the Washington Wizards (14-8). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Wizards come into this home...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Magic. Washington will likely miss his 11th consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sore left elbow. Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee should continue to see extended minutes in the starting lineup if Washington remains unavailable.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Washington faces Charlotte, looks for 5th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-5, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Washington is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring...
NBA
ccenterdispatch.com

UNI will face Eastern Washington in FCS football playoffs

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa Panthers will make their 22nd appearance in the FCS Football Championships when they face No. 5 Eastern Washington on the road at 3 p.m. Nov. 27. The Panthers, (6-5, 4-4 MVFC), ran away from Western Illinois in a 41-3 triumph inside the...
CEDAR, KS
numberfire.com

Dean Wade (cal) questionable for Cavaliers Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Wade is listed as dealing with a left calf strain, and as a result, his status is up in the air against Jalen Suggs and Co. Keep an eye out for updates ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy