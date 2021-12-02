Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Unlikely to face Washington

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Potentially enlarging his ownership holdings big time, LeBron James and the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced plans to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins. The group has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the National Hockey League team. The sale calls for FSG to spend about $900 million, Sportskeeda reported. The...
Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers match up, there is always some excitement from fans worldwide, but also in the city of Los Angeles. Those two are generally considered big-market teams who are city rivals, and with that comes a lot of attention. While the Lakers-Clippers game...
Kemba Walker was once one of the best offensive point guards in his prime with the Charlotte Hornets. At his best, he was averaging 25.6 PPG and carrying the Hornets offensively. However, injuries have slowed him down in recent years. He played 18 games for the Knicks this season, averaging...
Dennis Rodman is arguably the biggest wildcard in NBA history. There was no telling what Rodman would do if he was given the opportunity to. While his talent as a defender and a rebounder knew no limits, sometimes he would try to do something reckless and had to be stopped.
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
Oregon was looking to avenge its regular season loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, but that did not happen at all. The Ducks got blown out, 38-10, and head coach Mario Cristobal took the brunt of the criticism. After losing handily to Utah in Salt Lake City, the Ducks...
Stephen Curry bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of his career and scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors convincingly ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak, 118-96, on Friday night
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
CLEVELAND — After missing the previous three games with what was described as a non-COVID-19 illness, Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was scheduled to return against the Nets on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Of course, Allen was drafted in 2017 by the Nets and spent more than three seasons with them before being traded to the Cavs last Jan. 14 as part of the multi-team deal that brought superstar James Harden to Brooklyn.
The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) travel to Capital One Arena Friday to take on the Washington Wizards (14-8). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Wizards come into this home...
Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Magic. Washington will likely miss his 11th consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sore left elbow. Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee should continue to see extended minutes in the starting lineup if Washington remains unavailable.
Charlotte Hornets (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-5, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Washington is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring...
After picking up a 3-2 victory over Seattle U. in the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer playoffs Thursday night, the Portland Pilots now face a big challenge in the second round: the No. 2 Washington Huskies. The Pilots (11-6-1) visit the Huskies (14-1-2) at 5 p.m. Sunday. As...
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa Panthers will make their 22nd appearance in the FCS Football Championships when they face No. 5 Eastern Washington on the road at 3 p.m. Nov. 27. The Panthers, (6-5, 4-4 MVFC), ran away from Western Illinois in a 41-3 triumph inside the...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Wade is listed as dealing with a left calf strain, and as a result, his status is up in the air against Jalen Suggs and Co. Keep an eye out for updates ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
