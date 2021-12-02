ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Questionable Friday

Avdija (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the...

Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
Person
Deni Avdija
Person
Kyle Kuzma
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
#Wizards#Cavaliers
NESN

LeBron James is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings

LeBron James showed no signs of injury on Wednesday against the Pacers but has been listed as questionable for Friday. James played 43 minutes and put up 39 points in Los Angeles’ 124-116 win over Indiana. He was also extremely clutch down the stretch putting up 17 points through the fourth quarter and overtime. James is leading the Lakers with 24.6 points per game and is second on the team with 6.1 assists per game. The good news for Los Angeles fans is that Anthony Davis should be returning from an illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s game. James could be a game-time call, but at least the Lakers will have their second-highest scorer back in action. Let’s not forget how busy this week has been for James, having been suspended for hitting the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart on Sunday and then had an unpleasant altercation with some fans in Indiana on Wednesday. Even if James is good to go by Friday, playing the Sacramento Kings might be a good opportunity to rest him.
NBA
The Spun

Pelicans Reportedly Get Unfortunate Zion Williamson News

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
NBA
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
numberfire.com

Celtics' Dennis Schroder (ankle) questionable Friday

Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics are listing Schroder as questionable for the front end of their back-to-back. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) still isn't ready to return, so there will be more minutes for Josh Richardson, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, and Romeo Langford if Schroder also sits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Questionable vs. Miami

Gafford (thumb) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat. Gafford's thumb caused him to be a late scratch Thursday, and his status is in question again. If he's out, expect Montrezl Harrell to draw another start.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum (Achilles) questionable Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum (Achilles soreness) is questionable to play Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Batum was held out Thursday due to Achilles soreness and he remains uncertain for the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back. Amir Coffey started in place of Batum on Thursday and played 29 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Wizards' David Bertans (ankle) questionable for Monday

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bertans has missed close to a month while he deals with a sprained ankle, but is nearing a return. He's questionable for Monday's tilt with the Hornets. Bertans is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7...
NBA

