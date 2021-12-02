Wizards' Deni Avdija: Questionable Friday

LeBron James showed no signs of injury on Wednesday against the Pacers but has been listed as questionable for Friday. James played 43 minutes and put up 39 points in Los Angeles’ 124-116 win over Indiana. He was also extremely clutch down the stretch putting up 17 points through the fourth quarter and overtime. James is leading the Lakers with 24.6 points per game and is second on the team with 6.1 assists per game. The good news for Los Angeles fans is that Anthony Davis should be returning from an illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s game. James could be a game-time call, but at least the Lakers will have their second-highest scorer back in action. Let’s not forget how busy this week has been for James, having been suspended for hitting the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart on Sunday and then had an unpleasant altercation with some fans in Indiana on Wednesday. Even if James is good to go by Friday, playing the Sacramento Kings might be a good opportunity to rest him.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO