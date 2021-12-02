Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Won't play Friday

Jefferson (ankle/knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. For the first time this season, Jefferson will miss a game due to injury after he hurt his left ankle and also dinged his knee in last week's 16-16 tie with the Steelers. Though he typically serves as the Lions' No. 3 back when the team is at full strength, Jefferson's absence could loom larger this week if Jamaal Williams (thigh) -- who is listed as questionable -- ends up missing a third straight game. If Williams joins Jefferson on the inactive list, Godwin Igwebuike would serve as starter D'Andre Swift's top backup.
