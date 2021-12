Real Estate Agents are professionals who are licensed to represent home buyers and home sellers. Many real estate agents are considering becoming loan officers at the same time since the two professions go back to back. However, many mortgage lenders will not allow real estate agents to be hired and sponsored as licensed loan officers unless they put their realtor license in hibernation. Lenders like us at Loan Cabin, Inc. dba Gustan Cho Associates NMLS 1657322 hire qualified real estate agents who are licensed loan officers. There are stipulations when it comes to working as a real estate agent and loan officer at the same time. However, it can be very profitable if you structure your business model the right way.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO