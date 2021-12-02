ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

A Piece of the Pie

By Chris Keller
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"You keep taking that next step and eventually you get where you need to be," said Chavez, a 2021 Women of Influence honoree. A native of San Angelo, Texas, Chavez graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor's degree in communication studies. She moved to New Mexico to manage advertising...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
Albuquerque, NM
Business
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Food Drink#The University Of Texas#Sandia Resort#Casino#Wisechoice Foods#Green Chile Alfredo Sauce#Wisepies
Albuquerque Business First

DowntownABQ Mainstreet Initiative to offer gift cards tailored to downtown businesses starting Friday

Tired of buying presents at big box stores or online? Are you at all interested in supporting local businesses?. Well, the DowntownABQ Mainstreet Initiative may have the perfect present idea for you. The organization announced on social media last week that it has partnered with California-based Yiftee, an egift card service provider, to provide holiday shoppers with the DowntownABQ Gift Card. The gift card is targeted at dining, coffee and retail businesses in the downtown area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

New Mexico Appleseed announces new Board member

Georgie Ortiz has been elected to the Board of Trustees for New Mexico Appleseed, a high-performing anti-poverty organization working to solve the complex problems of child poverty in New Mexico. Appleseed applies an innovative research, data-driven approach to craft and scale anti-poverty policies that change systems and lives. Ms. Ortiz is the Managing Principal of New Mexico for CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) and has worked in public accounting for more than 23 years, specializing in the government sector. Virtually all her auditing experience has been in the governmental and not-for-profit sectors. Ms. Ortiz holds multiple degrees and professional association memberships and was awarded the NMSCPA’s Outstanding Member in Public Practice award in 2009, and a year earlier received the NMSCPA’s Women to Watch – Experienced Leader Award. Her involvement in the community includes past board member of the NM Society of CPAs, past President of the Albuquerque Chapter of Association of Government Accountants, and past Treasurer of Keep New Mexico Beautiful. Currently, she is Regional Vice President of the Southwest Region of the Association of Government Accountants and serves as a board member of WESST and the CNM Foundation. She is a graduate of the 2004 class of Leadership Albuquerque and the 2019 class of Leadership New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Albuquerque Business First

Shopping for centers: Dated retail properties are finding new ways to extend their shelf life in Albuquerque

From evolving Covid-19 restrictions to the continued growth of e-commerce, shopping centers appear to be at a crossroads. Ever since he got into the industry more than 30 years ago, developer Steve Maestas has grown accustomed to the ever-changing retail climate. Maestas, CEO of Maestas Development Group, said Covid-19 simply...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Inspired by his daughter, NM entrepreneur develops platform to ease sharing of medical identification

For people with complex medical conditions, centralizing their health records may not be all that simple. Records may be scattered across different institutions and certain information may not be available when it really matters. “There’s not a great repository for storing data from all those [different medical] entities," James Jones...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque's aviation director shares her thoughts before departing for her new role in Oakland

Allen's last day with the city was Nov. 10. Deputy director Richard McCurley will fill the role on an interim basis. Appointed to the job in February 2018 by Mayor Tim Keller, Allen said she had to adapt to working in city government and in aviation — two areas where she had no experience. She said her experience running the New Mexico Technology Council prepared for simplifying complicated information as she became the first woman to hold the title of aviation director for the city.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
974
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque

Comments / 0

Community Policy