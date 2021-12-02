Raging Semi Fire Battled By Firefighters | Houston

(CNN) — Zander Cumbey had walked into his afternoon high school classroom when he heard screaming outside in the hallway. The cries were punctuated by a gunshot, he said. "My teacher, he walked into the classroom; he locked the door, and he told us to call 911. And then we heard the rest of the gunshots go off, more screams," Cumbey told CNN.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO