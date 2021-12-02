Christmas tree 101: How to care for your tree

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the holiday season can quickly become the most stressful time of the year, too. From making sure you cover your entire shopping list to coordinating visiting relatives all the way through planning family feasts, it can become too easy to miss out on enjoying the holiday season. And in the rush to get everything done, you might even put off your trip to pick out this year's tree. But according to experts, there are a few things you should know to avoid buying your Christmas tree at the wrong time. Read on for some Tannenbaum tips that can save you money and grief—especially this year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO