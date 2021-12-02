ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Now An Airbnb

By Matt Singer
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kitschy pop culture Airbnb rentals are all the rage these days. In recent months, the house from Scream, Daniel La Russo’s Cobra Kai mansion, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home, and even the last Blockbuster Video have all popped up on Airbnb, because really who wouldn’t love sleeping amongst the stained...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Where To Buy The 3,955-piece ‘Home Alone’ House LEGO Set

This holiday season, LEGO is giving you a reason to miss the plane for your family trip and be stuck home alone. The iconic brick building toy company announced a new set, a 3,955-piece Home Alone set that builds the house from the classic 1990 holiday favorite. A recreation of...
SHOPPING
TVOvermind

Disney, What Did You Do to Home Alone?

Oh, Disney, what did you do to one of the most classic movies of our childhood? I’m not the only one asking this since plenty of reviews have already done their best to find something positive to say about Home Sweet Home Alone, and have just barely done so. There are a few saccharine-sweet moments within the movie to be certain, But they’re quickly buried by the fact that a movie that a lot of us grew up with has become so Disneyfied and bubble-wrapped that the only thing really linking this story to the original Home Alone is the devilish traps that are used and Buzz McAllister. Or rather ‘Officer’ Buzz McAllister. Yep, the guy that used to torment his brother to no end became a police officer and not a very bright one at that, go figure. But the fact that this story kicks off due to a misunderstanding and a false assumption and yet still comes out with a happy ending is enough to rot a tooth since it reminds a lot of us that we’re now living in an era where violence is still acceptable, but the reason for the violence has to be dulled down more than a little.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Chicago Area#Fresh Prince#Bel Air#Mercury#Home Sweet Home Alone
DesignerzCentral

Bindi Irwin Is Moving To The U.S. For Baby No. 2 With Husband Chandler Powell

Is Bindi Irwin coming to America? One report says she and Chandler Powell plan to have a second baby in the United States. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Irwin and Powell are chasing a fortune to California. The activists want to secure lucrative Hollywood deals to help keep the Australian zoo afloat. “It’s been bleeding profits due to the pandemic.” an insider explains. “Bindi and Chandler have been pitching a TV show and other ideas and want to visit LA soon to do meet and greets.”
CELEBRITIES
Idaho State Journal

12 dogs, litter of puppies in need of home after owner dies

When their loving owner died on Thanksgiving Day this year, 12 dogs and a litter of puppies in Rockford were left without a home or full time caretaker. The dogs, a mix of different breeds and believed to be part wolf, belonged to a couple, Jan and Loretta Denlinger, who lived outside of Blackfoot. Jan's brother Jarred Denlinger is urgently looking for a home for all of the dogs.
BLACKFOOT, ID
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

My kids moved home for the pandemic. I’ll never ask them to leave.

Kristin van Ogtrop is the author of “Did I Say That Out Loud? Midlife Indignities and How to Survive Them.”. Pop quiz: On any given day, what phrase do you say the most? I wish my answer was “Isn’t life grand?” or “No thanks, you can eat the rest.”. Opinions...
KIDS
HuffingtonPost

Comedian Torches Anti-Vaxxer In The Audience With An Absolutely Killer Line

British comedian Jimmy Carr jabbed an anti-vax member of his audience with a killer punchline about the coronavirus shot. “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Carr said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special, “His Dark Material,” released this week. “Who’s not going to take the vaccine...
CELEBRITIES
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy