DeSantis proposes reinstating Florida State Guard

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Governor DeSantis has proposed allocating $3.5 million from the state’s budget to reestablishing the Florida State Guard, a civilian volunteer force designed to assist the National Guard in “state-specific emergencies.”

During a press conference on Thursday in Pensacola, the governor said the Florida State Guard would be composed of 200 volunteer civilians who would be able to be mobilized quickly if there was ever some sort of disaster.

The Florida State Guard was originally established in the 1940s to assume the duties of deployed National Guardsman during WWII, according to the Museum of Florida History.

Florida law gives the governor the authority to maintain a Florida State Defense Force reserve should he see fit.

The governor also proposed allocating $8.9 million towards the maintenance of existing armories, $2.2 for a new headquarters for the National Guard Counter Drug Program, $5.1 million to support Florida National Guardsmen seeking higher education, and $87.5 million to expand the existing readiness center in Miramar and establish three new armories.

The new armories would be located in Homestead, Gainesville and Malabar.