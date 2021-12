Electric vehicle (EV) company Polestar has two models in its current lineup, the Polestar 1 and the Polestar 2. So, it makes sense that an upcoming EV from the company is called the Polestar 5. It won't be the company's next EV, however. That honor goes to the Polestar 3, keeping the numeric order in place. But the new 5 will be based on the Polestar Precept concept car that was first unveiled in the spring of 2020. Thanks to a preview video from the company, we now know a bit more about what to expect from the upcoming sleek sedan.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO